Main Street Alabama Celebrates A Decade Of Historic Success In Community Revitalization

Alabama, USA, 2023-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Main Street Alabama, a pioneer in community revitalization, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary of making a transformative impact on local economies. The organization’s Main Street Approach™, which leverages resources to revitalize downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts, has not only breathed new life into communities but also become a beacon of success and community pride. Over the last decade, Alabama’s Main Street districts have seen a substantial positive change, with small businesses flourishing and local governments investing in improving streets, sidewalks, and public art. The once-quiet districts are now lively and at the center of their communities, making investors more confident in their potential. We are thrilled to have played a significant role in the revitalization of these communities and look forward to continuing our mission to promote economic development in Alabama.

Within the Main Street Alabama $1 Billion Dollar Success Story, a few key findings stood out:

1. Over $1 Billion Invested: Main Street Alabama has catalyzed both private and public investments exceeding $1 billion in the state’s Main Street districts since 2014.

2. Job Creation and Income Boost: Property improvement projects in Main Street Districts have generated nearly 6,000 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, contributing to an annual labor income of $297 million. Public investment, on the other hand, has resulted in over 1,800 jobs and $95 million in annual labor income.

3. Tax Revenue Boost: Property investments in Main Street areas have injected $35 million in taxes into Alabama’s state and local governments over the last decade.

4. Confidence in Main Street Survival: An impressive $225 million has been invested in the acquisition of Main Street properties, signaling a resounding vote of confidence in the longevity and vibrancy of Main Streets across Alabama.

5. Thriving Business Landscape: More than 1,200 net new businesses now call Main Street districts home, with a better open/close ratio compared to both state and national patterns.

6. Sales Tax Contribution: A conservative estimate places the sales tax paid in 2023 by net new businesses in Alabama Main Street communities at over $18 million.