ATMA and Cena Life Launch Nationwide Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Healthcare Network

Calgary, AB, 2023-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — ATMA Journey Centers Inc. (“ATMA”) and Cena Life, forefront leaders in advancing psychedelic-assisted therapy (PaT) are pleased to announce the opening of a licensed Calgary Clinic and the establishment of the Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Healthcare Network, a national clinical network for the emerging psychedelic-assisted therapy sector. This network, currently include member clinics from British Columbia to Ontario will help trained, competent, independent practitioners gain access to safe administration sites for ketamine-assisted therapy (KaT) as well as psilocybin and MDMA-assisted therapy under the Canada’s Special Access Program (SAP).

Utilizing Alberta’s Psychedelic Drug Treatment Service Standards and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta Accreditation Program as foundational principles, ATMA-Cena will assist clinics in our network to prepare for regulatory standards as they emerge across the provinces. This is a crucial initiative aimed at establishing the necessary infrastructure to enable the safe, effective and regulation compliant delivery of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy across Canada.

Like the evolving services in the Cena Life practice in Edmonton, the Calgary clinic will offer KaT, rTMS, SAP application support as well as regular psychological counselling services. The Calgary site will also serve as a research center for clinical trials and in-person training. Future priority areas of focus include regular group integration and self-care programs for both patients and practitioners. Based on the current inaccessibility of KAP, together these clinics and our partners aim to build the awareness of the effectiveness and utility of KAP as a foundation and to bridge better accessibility to psilocybin and MDMA for practitioners and their patients. A couple of offices are still available for Psychologists interested in working at the Calgary clinic, and practitioners are invited to reach out to discuss their interests.

The initial launch of the clinic network has garnered great interest and will include four corporate clinics in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and London (launched in Q1), along with up to 10 additional selected member clinics spanning from coast to coast, ranging from large cities like Vancouver to more sparse population such as Sarnia. The clinics in this initial launch are expected to be operational and accessible before summer 2024. Additional clinics will follow with focus on supporting accessibility for patients and practitioners located in dense and sparse populations.

Our objective is to ensure that practitioners and patients alike have improved access to a network of PaT clinics, regardless of where they reside across Canada. To achieve this goal, we are focused on recruitment of Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioner professionals and will provide support to a select number of clinics in varying population centers, ensuring accessibility and operational success while optimizing resource utilization. Canada has 70+ urban centers with populations of 50,000 or greater. These centers will offer multidisciplinary practitioners and individuals increased access to PaT via a network clinic. In 2024, ATMA-Cena will endeavor to bring accessibility of psychedelic health services for up to half of these urban centers. To support these aims, nurses will be needed Canada wide.

Central to this initiative is the ecosystem that ATMA-Cena will nurture around each clinic, positioning them as pivotal service hubs within their designated areas and building the practitioner community around them. We are actively seeking partners who align with our vision, seeking like-minded clinic operators committed to long-term collaboration. Our ideal partners share our values of delivering PaT in a secure, efficient, and regulated manner, with accessibility as the cornerstone of our approach. Together, we aim to create a network that prioritizes patient well-being while fostering a collaborative and supportive environment for practitioners. Practitioners wishing to join The Psychedelic Healthcare Network are encouraged to take the required training for PaT in advance of practice.

In Canada, where many are touched by mental health issues like depression, anxiety and PTSD, this network of clinics offers a new path to healing. PaT offers transformative experiences for those unresponsive to traditional therapies, opening new doors to mental wellness across the nation.

Vu Tran, CEO of ATMA, emphasizes, “ATMA’s mandate has always been to take our student practitioners from our Advance Psychedelic Training program to practice, and provide support services to allow our community of practitioners to participate in PaT without having to choose between leaving their current practice and joining a specialized psychedelic clinic. The clinic network and administrative services represent the progression of our promise.”

Reverdi Darda, CEO of Cena Life, shares, “Clinics and practitioners should be supported to develop services that align with emerging regulatory standards, and by forging strong partnerships with practitioners we aim to create a supportive network that fosters collaborative care and innovation. In uniting practitioners within the ecosystem, we will not only improve accessibility but also ensure that patients receive the highest standard of care. Together, we can shape a future where PaT is not only accessible but is also delivered with unwavering safety and compassion.”

Practitioners and clinics wishing to play a part in our network, can find more information and the benefits of joining on the links.

ABOUT ATMA JOURNEY CENTERS INC.

We care about improving the lives and practices of mental healthcare professionals.

ATMA is pioneering a healthcare practitioners-centered business model for the psychedelic industry. Through education, training, clinical trials, support services and developing a network of clinics, we are building and supporting the largest community of psychedelic practitioners in adopting psychedelic-assisted therapy. Our philosophy to begin with the healthcare provider, will lay a foundation for higher participation, increased accessibility, advanced clinical care, and safe effective delivery of psychedelic assisted therapy.

ABOUT CENA LIFE

Melding science with nature’s wisdom, Cena Life has reimagined mental health care by providing transformative alternatives that champion holistic well-being. Their clinics spotlight the potential of evidence-based psychedelic therapies, honoring traditional healing practices ensuring reconciliation between what science, tradition, and culture all contribute to wellbeing. This dual embrace of nature and evidence is supported by a passionate interdisciplinary team, ensuring each patient embarks on a tailored healing journey. Beyond mere treatment, Cena Life’s vision is to elevate the mental health landscape, ensuring that groundbreaking and quality therapies are within everyone’s reach.