Air Compressor Industry: Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

Air Compressor Industry Data Book – Reciprocating Air Compressor, Rotary/Screw Air Compressor and Centrifugal Air Compressors Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Air Compressor Industry was estimated at USD 24.35 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s air compressor sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Reciprocating Air Compressor Market Insights

The global reciprocating air compressor market size was estimated at USD 5.25 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030. Reciprocating air compressors are employed in a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, oil & gas, chemical, and electrical generation. To address the shortcomings of conventional production procedures, several industries have introduced cost-effective manufacturing strategies. Owing to the advantages such as efficient energy distribution and cost-effectiveness, these industries have a significant need for energy-efficient reciprocating air compressors. These factors are expected to positively impact the market demand during the forecast period.

Furthermore, developing countries have introduced stringent regulations for environmental protection, increasing the demand for energy-efficient reciprocating air compressors. Moreover, these compressors are versatile and find applications in many other industries and processes due to their ability to provide high-pressure air for various tasks. For instance, the automotive sector relies on reciprocating air compressors for vehicle assembly, painting, and repair activities. These aforementioned factors are anticipated to propel the demand for reciprocating air compressors in the coming years.

Rotary/Screw Air Compressor Market Insights

The global rotary air compressor market size was estimated at USD 11.44 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in demand for energy-efficient products, expansion of the rotary air compressor’s application areas, increase in the number of infrastructure projects, penetration of IoT, and Industry 4.0 are the major factors driving the market growth. In addition, these compressors are ideal pneumatic solutions for any task that needs secure, ongoing access to compressed air. In a variety of industrial settings, including oil & gas, manufacturing, food packaging, construction, automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, and energy, these compressors also power pneumatic tools. These aforementioned factors are further anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rotary air compressor ensures a continuous sweeping motion in contrast to the reciprocating air compressor, which has excessive pulsing and surging of the airflow. The heat produced during air compression by rotary air compressors is reduced, which aids in lowering the amount of water produced during operation. As a result, less water will enter the compressor or other final applications. These aforementioned factors are expected to augment the market demand over the forecast period.

Centrifugal Air Compressors Market Insights

The global centrifugal air compressor market size was estimated at USD 7.66 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. The oil and gas industry is a major consumer of centrifugal air compressors, using them in various applications such as gas processing, offshore drilling, and pipeline transportation. The expansion of oil and gas projects globally contributes to the market’s growth. Ongoing advancements in compressor technology have led to improved performance, reliability, and efficiency of centrifugal air compressors, making them more attractive to various industries.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend in the adoption of centrifugal air compressor technology in the U.S., especially in industries such as healthcare, food and beverage, and electronics manufacturing. This increase in adoption is influenced by several factors, such as increased awareness of the potential hazards of oil contamination, as well as the need for higher levels of air purity and energy efficiency.

Air Compressor Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The air compressor manufacturers adopt several strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & joint ventures, new product developments, distributor agreements, new online channels, and geographical expansions, to augment their market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements.

