Hand Protection Equipment: Technological Advancements 2023-2030

The economic value generated by the hand protection equipment market was estimated at approximately USD 23.8 billion in 2022. The rising demand is attributed to the increasing concerns about hand hygiene and the product’s efficiency in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in various end-use industries.

Hand Protection Equipment Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Hand Protection Equipment Industry USD 23.8 billion in 2022

Disposable Gloves Market Size USD 10.29 billion in 2022 5.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size USD 7.65 billion in 2022 5.3% CAGR (2023-2030)

Nitrile Gloves Market Size USD 6.56 billion in 2022 5.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Rubber Gloves Market Size USD 13.4 billion in 2022 3.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market Size USD 0.71 billion in 2018 4.7% CAGR (2018-2025)

Chemo Graded nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market Size USD 0.24 billion in 2020 8.0% CAGR (2019-2028)

Disposable Gloves Market Growth & Trends

The global disposable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 16,772.4 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. The high prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific, is projected to augment the demand for disposable gloves. The COVID-19 pandemic had boosted the demand for disposable gloves, which strained the supply chain, thus creating a shortage in the market. Furthermore, disposable glove manufacturers are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand, thereby improving the global supply chain over the past few months.

The rising awareness regarding employee health and safety, along with the increasing industrial fatalities in the emerging economies, is projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Technological advancement, coupled with the growing consumer need for disposable gloves in medical operations, is anticipated to complement the market growth. Distributors play a vital role in the market as the product manufacturers are dependent on the distributors to get their products to consumers. Globalization and consolidation of gloves manufacturers are anticipated to have a significant impact on the distributors, which is projected to compel them to broaden their horizons and look beyond the traditional boundaries.

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Growth & Trends

The global disposable medical gloves market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and viral outbreaks coupled with increasing rising expenditure. Factors, such as growing investments in both public & private sectors, an increasing geriatric population, and a high influx of migrants coupled with the increasing healthcare expenditure are expected to boost the healthcare industry growth, which, in turn, will boost the product demand. The adoption of novel practices in the healthcare & medical settings and the development of better medical care products & technologies are projected to drive the demand for healthcare services and the need for modern medical infrastructure.

Nitrile Gloves Market Growth & Trends

The global nitrile gloves market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.19 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. The industry is primarily driven by rising healthcare expenditures, the growing importance of safety at workplaces, and a significant surge in protective equipment demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Increasing awareness among industry participants regarding the importance of worker safety and security at workplaces, on account of the stringent regulations and high costs associated with workplace hazards, is anticipated to drive market growth. The importance of worker safety has significantly increased owing to the increasing employment in industries across Asia Pacific. The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to increase the demand for nitrile gloves among frontline healthcare workers for testing and examination purposes.

Rubber Gloves Market Growth & Trends

The global rubber gloves market size is expected to reach USD 18.28 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. Rising government spending on healthcare in countries, such as Germany, Italy, India, Australia, and the U.K., is likely to boost industry expansion over the forecasted period. The global COVID-19 pandemic augmented the need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as gowns, gloves, face shields, and masks. Governments from across the world are coordinating with rubber glove makers to ensure enough supply in the market and avoid future virus spread.

Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market Growth & Trends

The global nonwoven disposable gloves market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness significant growth on account of the rising product demand from the healthcare industry including hospitals, nursing homes, and home healthcare. Furthermore, an increasing geriatric population across the developed nations is expected to drive the demand for healthcare spending over the forecast period, thereby resulting in industry growth. The global demand for these products is driven by increased healthcare spending as well as growing consumer awareness related to the transmission of pathogens through healthcare workers who are in contact with blood and other body fluids.

Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market Growth & Trends

The global chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves market size is expected to reach USD 611.6 million by 2030, expanding at 10.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market demand for chemo-graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves is likely to increase due to the rising incidence of cancer cases globally. Furthermore, according to WHO, cancer facilities accounted for almost 10 million fatalities in 2020, or roughly one in every six deaths, propelling projected market rise in the coming years.

According to the American Cancer Society, the population’s expansion and aging are anticipated to cause 16.3 million cancer deaths and 27.5 million new cases of cancer worldwide by 2040. The burden is expected to increase in the future as a result of risk factors like smoking, eating poorly, being inactive, and having fewer pregnancies in developing countries. Over the projection period, the aforementioned reasons will fuel market demand.

Competitive Insights

Major players in the hand protection equipment market include Top Glove Corp. Bhd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Superior Gloves, Adenna LLC, MCR Safety, Atlantic Safety Products, Inc., Ammex Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sempermed USA, Inc., Halyard Health, Inc. The industry focuses on research & development activities to develop new technologies for manufacturing products and integration across various stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in August 2020, Ansell Ltd. signed a distribution partnership with OneMed, a provider of medical supplies and support systems, with an existing distribution network in the Nordics. Manufacturers have also started expanding their businesses through mergers, acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

