Weight Loss Procedures Industry | Increasing Incidence Of Obesity Across All Age Groups

Weight Loss Procedures Industry Data Book Covers Liposuction Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market.

Global weight loss procedures industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Weight Loss Procedures market was valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2022 and is growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2023-2030.

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Report Highlights

The global liposuction surgery devices market size was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2022 and is growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2023-2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising frequency of men and women who want to be in proper shape and reduce & remove excess fat from their bodies has led to high demand for liposuction surgeries thus driving the Liposuction surgery market. The liposuction procedure is gaining popularity due to the positive influence garnered by it on social media and the scope of better outcomes while reducing costs & minimizing health risks. The growing trend of noninvasive cosmetic procedures and liposuction is expected to witness significant demand. The field of liposuction has observed many new developments based upon advancements in technology, such as ultrasonic-assisted liposuction, Vaser, Smart Lipo laser-assisted liposuction, Slim Lipo, and PAL power-assisted liposuction.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Report Highlights

The global bariatric surgery devices market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2022 and is expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2023-2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as the high obesity rate, the presence of global players, and approvals by the government for non-invasive surgeries are expected to propel the market growth. Obesity is caused due to unhealthy eating habits and physical inactivity. Obesity is increasing not only in the adult population but also in people under 18 years of age. This is owing to physical inactivity, sitting for hours in front of the TV, playing video games, and no outdoor games. In the case of eating habits, people have more inclination towards fast food rather than healthy food. The high prices of bariatric surgeries in the U.S. have increased medical tourism outside the U.S. and in developing countries such as Mexico and India.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Weight Loss Procedures Industry Data Book – Liposuction Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Report Highlights

The global non-invasive fat reduction market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and is growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2023-2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising involvement of market players in developing and introducing innovative technologies is driving the non-invasive fat reduction market. Other factors like increasing awareness, surging obese population, rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle due to globalization, and increasing demand for fat reduction treatment are expected to boost the market growth. According to the statistics of The Aesthetic Society, non-surgical procedures increased by 44% in 2021. Non-invasive treatments are rapidly replacing invasive surgeries. People are opting more for aesthetic procedures such as skin rejuvenation, fat reduction, and body contouring as the risk associated with these treatments are minor and are gaining a lot of spotlight through various digital platforms.

Competitive Landscape



Key players operating in the Weight Loss Procedures Industry are –

• Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

• Nazarian Plastic Surgery

• Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology

• Anadolu Medical Center

• Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital

• Hermes Clinics

• The Ageless Clinic

• Manipal Hospitals

• Apollo Hospitals

• Hospital Samaritano de Sao Paulo

• Center of Plastic Surgery & Rehabilitation

• Passy Clinic

• Your Lipo

• NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City

• Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah