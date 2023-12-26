Material Handling Robots Industry: Battery Type Outlook and Restraint Analysis

Material Handling Robots Industry Data Book – Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robot, Collaborative Robots Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Material Handling Robots Industry was estimated at USD 7.34 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s material handling robots’ industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Automated Guided Vehicles Market Insights

The global automated guided vehicle market size was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030. Automated guided vehicle (AGV) systems assist in moving and transporting items in manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers without any permanent conveying system or manual intervention. It follows configurable guide paths for optimizing storage, picking, and transport functions in the environment of premium space. AGVs are being highly adopted owing to several benefits, such as reduced labor costs, reduced product damage, increased productivity, and scale to support automation processes. These notable advantages encourage transportation and logistics firms to deploy AGVs to boost the efficiency of their operations.

Automated guided vehicles are used in various end-use industries, such as logistics, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, food & beverages, and others. Increased productivity and reduced labor costs are the key factors driving the need for industrial equipment. The demand for AGVs is expected to grow owing to the increasing automation in industries. Increasing industrialization has led to the continuous need for customized material handling and transport solutions for fuel efficiency.

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market Insights

The global AMR market size was valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030. Autonomous mobile robots pick, transport, and sort items within manufacturing and distribution facilities without manual intervention. AMRs leverage vision cameras, onboard sensors, and facility maps integrated with warehouse execution software (WES) to perform various operations, such as moving raw materials and manufactured goods within the facility. AMRs are highly preferred owing to their myriad benefits, such as preventing product damage, reducing labor costs, enhancing productivity, and automating processes. Incumbents of several industries and industry verticals, including transportation & logistics, automotive, and food & beverages, are already reaping the benefits of adopting AMRs.

AMRs form an essential component of lean operations in the broader picture of various industrial scenarios as they are developed to address specific challenges associated with conventional industrial environments. These robots navigate inherently dynamic environments, such as construction sites. Since production facilities are pursuing leaner operations and are becoming more active, robots that can navigate and operate safely within these environments are poised for significant commercial growth.

Collaborative Robots Market Insights

The global collaborative robots market size was valued at USD 1.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5%, from 2022 to 2030. The growth can be ascribed to the increasing adoption of collaborative robots, or cobots, in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). These companies are increasingly investing in cobots to interact with humans in a shared workspace and automate manufacturing processes. The growth is further proliferated by technological advancements in the industry.

The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in industrial robots is positively influencing the business space. Besides, the advent of 5G technology is also expected to stimulate the adoption of cobots in the manufacturing sector. The release of an industrial grade 5G wireless network by Nokia Corporation to meet the requirements of Industry 4.0 is a prominent example of such developments. The low-latency connectivity offered by 5G wireless solutions will help OEMs enhance robotic automation and increase the productivity, quality, and efficiency of the manufacturing processes.

Material Handling Robots Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The key market players in the Material Handling Equipment markets are continuously seeking various initiatives such as strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new development launches. These vendors bear expertise in the Material Handling Equipment industry and have strategic footprints across various parts of the world. Hence, these companies have successfully defended their position in the market.

