Unlocking Growth: Ceramics Market Outlook 2023-2030

Ceramics Industry | Forecast 2030

Ceramics Industry Data Book – Traditional Ceramics and Advanced Ceramics Market

The economic value generated by the ceramics industry was estimated at approximately USD 239.53 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of ceramics products, including traditional ceramics and advanced ceramics.

The growth of the ceramics industry is driven by the increasing consumption of ceramics-based products in a wide range of end-use industries such as construction, electronics & electrical, aerospace, automotive, daily use, and medical. Increasing investment in luxury hotels, restaurants, resorts, and villas is increasing the consumption of ceramics to increase the aesthetic appeal of the property, which is anticipated to drive the market growth across the forecast period.

Traditional Ceramic Market Insights

The global traditional ceramic market size was valued at USD 141.45 billion in 2023 and is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. Rising investment in the development of luxury hotels and restaurants is expected to propel the demand for ceramic-based products over the forecast period. Traditional ceramic products, such as tableware, sanitaryware, and artware, are predominantly sought after by hotels and restaurants. The desire to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty has prompted owners of these establishments to upgrade their interiors and achieve a visually appealing aesthetic. As a result, consumption of traditional ceramics is anticipated to increase over the coming years, with growing investments in the hotel industry.

The U.S. is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market to flourish over the coming years. The growth is anticipated on account of growing investments in new residential construction nationwide. New homes encourage consumers to allocate a budget towards decorating their homes with products such as vases, pots, sanitaryware, art ware, and tableware. With these items, they aim to enhance the visual appeal and overall aesthetic of their living spaces.

Advanced Ceramics Market Insights

The global advanced ceramics market size was valued at USD 107.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing penetration of advanced ceramics in various applications, along with the growth in medical and telecom industries, is anticipated to augment market growth over the forecast period. Advanced ceramic, also referred to as technical ceramic, offers improved magnetic, optical, thermal, and electrical conductivity. End-users have been able to reduce their production and energy costs with the help of advanced ceramics that provide high efficiency to end products. The Asia Pacific is a leading market for advanced ceramics in the world in terms of their consumption.

The demand for advanced ceramics in the U.S. is primarily driven by an increasing preference for lightweight materials in various industries. Rising production and consumption of these materials and components for the electrical and electronics sector owing to the growing requirement for uninterrupted connectivity, along with their use in flourishing electric vehicle (EV) and defense sectors, are expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

Table of Contents – Sectoral Outlook Report

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. GVR’s Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industry Snapshot

2.2. Key Trends – Highlights

Chapter 3. Industry Trend Analysis

3.1. Regulatory Framework & Benchmark

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Manufacturing Overview

3.4. Technological Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.6.4. Industry Opportunities

3.7. Industry Analysis- Porter’s Analysis

3.8. PESTEL Analysis

