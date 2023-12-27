Investment Strategies: Mass-Engineered Timber 2023-2030

Mass-Engineered Timber Industry | Forecast 2030

Mass-Engineered Timber Industry Data Book – Cross-laminated Timber, Laminated Veneer Lumber and Glue Laminated Timber Market

The economic value generated by the mass-engineered timber industry was estimated at approximately USD 9.49 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing of mass-engineered timber materials, distribution & supply, and application of mass-engineered timber. The positive growth outlook exhibited by the construction industry, along with the growing penetration of advanced construction sustainable materials is expected to bolster the mass-engineered timber materials industry as they are key to green building.

Cross Laminated Timber Market Insights

The global cross laminated timber (CLT) market size was estimated at USD 1.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% from 2023 to 2030. Superior design flexibility and faster installation processes in comparison to other building materials are likely to benefit the industry over the forecast period. Cross laminated timber is increasingly used in construction applications owing to the rising awareness about the product benefits including design flexibility, fire resistance, superior thermal performance, cost-effectiveness, and others. In addition, a clean & noiseless construction process, reduced construction time, and low cost have increased the demand for the same.

The market in the U.S. is expected to exhibit growth owing to the high demand from the end-user segment. Factors such as high disposable income, large market size, the ability of established players to mass-produce, and an extensive range of products are expected to boost the cross laminated timber market growth in the region.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Mass-Engineered Timber Industry Data Book – Cross-laminated Timber, Laminated Veneer Lumber and Glue Laminated Timber Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Laminated Veneer Lumber Market Insights

The laminated veneer lumber (LVL) product category is one of the most cost-effective sustainable building materials that offer high reliability and extreme structural strength. LVL material offers a wide range of products for construction applications such as headers, roadway signposts, I-joists, columns, beams, and lintels formwork. In addition, the high strength capabilities of LVL material when compared with solid timber positions it as an ideal choice for the construction of trusses, truss chords, pitched rafters, and purlins.

Although currently, the residential application segment is dominating the market for laminated veneer lumber, the non-residential applications are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This growth is expected to be backed by the effective, efficient, and economical structural solutions provided by the LVL portal frame material.

Glue Laminated Timber Market Insights

The global glue laminated timber market, most commonly known as glulam, was valued at USD 4.76 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. Growing sustainability concerns across the globe and mounting awareness among consumers about wood as a building material are likely to be the major driving forces for the market in the coming years. Shifting consumer preference for wood-based construction owing to its durability, high thermal performance, and light weight is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

The demand for glue laminated timber has observed a tremendous surge recently on account of the evolution of wood as a low-cost and sustainable alternative to steel and concrete. The growing acceptance of glue laminated timber, due to its superior strength, ease of construction, and maintenance, is likely to fuel market growth over the next eight years. Increasing popularity of the product and awareness regarding its benefits in regions such as North America and Asia Pacific is anticipated to positively impact the market.

Go through the table of content of Mass-Engineered Timber Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Table of Contents – Sectoral Outlook Report

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. GVR’s Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industry Snapshot

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Industry Trend Analysis

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5.4. Market Challenges

3.6. PESTEL Analysis

3.7. Industry Analysis – Porter’s

3.8. Case Studies

Company Profiles

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Stora Enso Oyj

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

Binderholz GmbH

XLam

Sterling Solutions LLC

Schilliger Holz AG

KLH Massivholz GmbH

B&K Structures

Eugen Decker & WebMan

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter