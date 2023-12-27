Technological Advancements: Dyes and Pigments 2023-2030

Dyes and Pigments Industry | Forecast 2030

Dyes and Pigments Industry Data Book – Dyes Market and Pigments Market

The economic value generated by the dyes and pigments industry was estimated at approximately USD 38.18 billion in 2022. This economic output, driven by the growth of end-use industries such as textile, construction, and plastics, is the major factor for the high demand for dyes & pigments.

The global dyes and pigments market has witnessed remarkable growth as it is primarily used in key end-use industries such as textiles, construction, and plastics, to name a few. The textile industry is one of the largest end-users of dyes and pigments, with a wide range of applications in the production of clothing, home textiles, and other textile-based products. The construction industry with applications in the production of architectural coatings, automotive coatings, and other industrial coatings. The plastics industry is also a significant end-user of pigments, with applications in the manufacturing of plastic products such as packaging, consumer goods, and industrial components.

Dyes Market Insights

Dyes accounted for an industry share of nearly 67% in 2022. Dyes play a significant role in various industries, including textiles, printing inks, paints, plastics, and cosmetics. Dyes are substances that impart color to materials through a process called dyeing. They are used to enhance the aesthetic appeal of products, provide color fastness, and create a wide range of shades and hues.

The use of cutting-edge technologies like nanotechnology and biotechnology in the production of dyes is boosting product performance and improving production efficiency. For instance, Lanxess recently announced plans to increase its production capacity for Macrolex dyes by 25% through an investment worth USD 5.68 million, in response to the growing demand for dyes market across the world.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Dyes and Pigments Industry Data Book – Dyes Market and Pigments Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Pigments Market Insights

Pigments accounted for an industry share of over 32% in 2022. The pigments market is vital to various industries, including paints and coatings, plastics, printing inks, construction, and automotive. Pigments are finely ground solid particles that provide color and opacity to materials. Unlike dyes, which dissolve in the substrate, pigments are insoluble and dispersed in binders or carriers. Pigments are used to provide color, opacity, and durability to paints and coatings, allowing for the creation of vibrant and long-lasting finishes. They are available in various forms, including organic and inorganic pigments, each offering unique properties and color options.

The growing adoption of digital printing technology is driving the demand for specialized pigments that offer high color vibrancy and durability. The strong presence of global players, such as BASF SE, Clariant AG, and Evonik Industries, is also contributing to the growth and development of the dyes and pigments market across the globe. These companies have a strong presence in the European market and are known for their investment in research and development of new and innovative pigment production methods, as well as their commitment to sustainability and eco-friendliness.

Go through the table of content of Dyes and Pigments Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Table of Contents – Sectoral Outlook Report

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. GVR’s Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industry Snapshot

2.2. Key Trends – Highlights

Chapter 3. Industry Trend Analysis

3.1. Regulatory Framework & Benchmark

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Manufacturing/Technological Outlook

3.3. Dyes & Pigment Trade Analysis

3.3.1. Product: 321290 Pigments, incl. metallic powders and flakes, dispersed in non-aqueous media, in liquid or paste

3.3.2. Product: 32 Tanning or dyeing extracts; tannins and their derivatives; dyes, pigments and other coloring matter; paints and varnishes; putty and other mastics; inks

3.4. Competitive Benchmarking

3.4.1. Heat-map Analysis

3.4.2. Distribution Channel Analysis

3.5. Macro Environmental Trend Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Driving Forces & Impact Analysis

3.5.2. Opportunities & Challenges

Company Profiles

BASF SE

Clariant AG

DIC Corporation

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Huntsman Corporation

Atul Ltd

Cabot Corp

I Dupont De Nemours & Co

Kiri Industries Ltd

Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Lanxess AG

Tronox Ltd

Eckart GmbH

Flint Group

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter