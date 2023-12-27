E-commerce Industry: Impact of COVID-19 and Post Pandemic Insights

E-commerce Industry Data Book – B2B E-commerce and B2C E-commerce Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global E-commerce Industry was estimated at USD 13,497.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 15.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s E-commerce industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

B2B E-commerce Market Insights

The global B2B e-commerce market was valued at USD 7,904.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2023 to 2030. COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for e-commerce during a period of slow economic activity. In the first half of 2020, the pandemic affected several businesses across the globe. With stay-at-home constraints, numerous customers and organizations went digital to buy and sell goods and services online. Moreover, companies have been participating in/renewing partnerships with various vendors aimed at enabling the e-commerce companies to offer a better product range, enabling the companies to gain better traction in the market. For instance, In November 2022, Cartona renewed its partnership with Beyti (based in Egypt juice, milk, and other dairy products), which enabled Beyti to showcase its 94 products on the Cartona e-commerce platform.

Flexible payment options favor business owners. The changing B2B buyer behavior and a strong emphasis on streamlining purchasing processes are prompting B2B e-commerce companies. This, in turn, offers payment methods, such as third-party payments and mobile wallets, as part of their efforts to make B2B transactions more convenient. Moreover, e-comm companies have been involved in partnerships aimed at improving B2B e-comm payments, such initiatives have also been driving the growth of this market during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2022, Market Time LLC had partnered with Balance Payments, Inc. (Israel-based B2B payment platform) aimed at launching B2B payment solution. The partnership will enable Market Time to integrate Balance’s mtPay, which enables easy processing of pain points, and reduced cost, and time.

B2C E-commerce Market Insights

The global B2C e-commerce market size was valued at USD 4.39 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to rising disposable income, global per capita income, and expanding internet penetration. The increasing technological adoption, accompanied by the easy availability of smartphones, has enabled the e-commerce sector to be more reachable and efficient. The increasing use of social networks further drives the demand for online purchasing of various products and services. The market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period, mainly due to growing digital dependency and the convenience of shopping on online platforms. It has evolved amid a busy lifestyle and an overabundance of options available to shop from the comfort of home.

Convenience is the major factor driving the growth of the overall online shopping industry. Customers can find their interested products by visiting the website and gaining additional insights on various products. The market is witnessing a paradigm shift toward m-commerce from e-commerce, as customers increasingly use smartphones to purchase goods and services online. The lack of an organized offline retail sector is also driving growth on a global scale.

E-commerce Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Companies in the market have engaged in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions to capture the market. Adopting new technologies by the e-commerce platforms plays a major role in enhancing the customer experience, which has contributed to the growth.

Key players operating in the E-commerce Industry are:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

Best Buy

eBay Inc.

