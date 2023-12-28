The Village at Muller Park – The Premier Choice for Indiana University Apartments

Bloomington, Indiana, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Village at Muller Park, a distinctive apartment and townhomes community crafted specifically for Indiana University students, announces its continued commitment to providing an unparalleled living experience just minutes from campus. Recognized for its fusion of comfort, convenience, and community, The Village at Muller Park is more than just a residence – it’s a lifestyle choice for those seeking the best in Indiana University apartments.

Nestled in the heart of Bloomington, The Village at Muller Park offers a range of furnished one to four-bedroom apartments and townhomes, each featuring private bathrooms and in-unit laundry facilities. The apartments boast 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets in select units, and internet service, ensuring a comfortable and connected living experience. Understanding the unique needs of students, the community provides per-person contracts and roommate-matching services.

The community amenities at The Village at Muller Park are thoughtfully designed to cater to every aspect of student life. Residents can enjoy the heated saltwater pool and sundeck, an outdoor pavilion with TVs and a hammock garden, a fire pit, grilling stations, and a putting green. For sports enthusiasts, there are basketball courts available. The clubhouse serves as a social hub equipped with smart TVs, a business center, study rooms, and table games.

For more information, visit their website or call (930) 966-2509.

Company: The Village at Muller Park

Address: 500 South Muller Parkway

City: Bloomington

State: Indiana

Zip code: 47403

Telephone number: (930) 966-2509