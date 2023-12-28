Melbourne Flood Master Announces Fully Licensed And Certified Team For Water Damage Restoration in Sassafras

Sassafras, Australia, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Melbourne Flood Master, experts in water damage restoration in Sassafras, announced today that their team is fully licensed and certified for emergency water damage restoration for homes and businesses. As a reputable water damage restoration company serving Sassafras, Melbourne Flood Master is committed to responding quickly and effectively to restore properties after water damage events like flooding, burst pipes, or appliance leaks.

“We have a team of highly trained technicians with years of experience in water damage restoration,” said owner of Melbourne Flood Master. “They are equipped with state-of-the-art tools and equipment to restore properties to pre-loss condition as fast as possible while limiting damage and disruption.

The Melbourne Flood Master team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide emergency response for water damage events. Their certified technicians thoroughly inspect the property to determine the source of water damage and extent of impact. They then extract standing water, thoroughly dry and dehumidify the area, clean and sanitize to prevent mold growth, and complete any necessary repairs to restore the property.

“No two water damage events are the same, so we develop a customized restoration plan based on the unique situation for each property,” CEO said. “The goal is to restore the property to a safe environment as quickly as possible while maintaining a high standard of quality.

Melbourne Flood Master is fully licensed, insured, and certified by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). They serve residential and commercial property owners in Sassafras and surrounding areas.

About Melbourne Flood Master

Melbourne Flood Master provides 24-hour emergency water damage restoration services for properties in Sassafras, Victoria. Their team of licensed and certified technicians respond quickly to assess damage from events like flooding, burst pipes, and appliance leaks. They develop custom restoration plans using state-of-the-art equipment to restore properties to pre-loss condition as fast as possible. Melbourne Flood Master serves both residential and commercial property owners in Sassafras and surrounding areas. For more information, call +61 481 971 183 or visit website.​

For More Information,

For more information,

PR Contact Name- Melbourne Flood Master

Phone Number- +61 481 971 183

Email- gsbcleaners@gmail.com

Kindly visit the website of Melbourne Flood Master for more information on their best-in-class Water damage restoration in Sassafras.