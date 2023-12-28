SkillNet Solutions’ Oracle Retail Implementation Drives Remarkable Success for Portabella

San Jose, California and New York, New York, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — SkillNet Solutions Inc., Makers of Modern Commerce and a global leader in digital transformation, and Portabella, a leading men’s specialty retailer, are excited to announce the successful completion of Portabella’s ambitious digital transformation journey. SkillNet’s expertise in Oracle Retail solutions played a pivotal role in modernizing Portabella’s in-store operations, marking a significant milestone in the retailer’s commitment to growth and exceptional customer experiences.

Situated in the heart of New York City, Portabella is the largest privately owned men’s specialty store in the United States. With a vast collection of the latest fashion trends in clothing, footwear, and accessories, Portabella has an array of distinctive brands, including Portabella, Fino, Quails, and Archie Jacobson stores. This diverse selection is thoughtfully curated from a network of over 600 vendors and suppliers.

Having recently strengthened their eCommerce presence, Portabella embarked on a mission to elevate their omnichannel infrastructure by modernizing their point-of-sale systems, ensuring a seamless, consistent, and contemporary shopping experience for their valued customers.

“Our partnership with SkillNet Solutions has been transformative. To fuel our growth, embrace an omnichannel strategy, and ensure a uniform customer experience across all our brands, we collaborated with SkillNet to modernize our in-store systems.” Said Karl Ashmawy, President, Portabella“ Their deep expertise in Oracle Retail has been instrumental in our success.”

Portabella has achieved remarkable results with the implementation of Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service (POS) and Oracle Retail Xstore Office. The integrated solution serves as the technology foundation for Portabella’s growth, enabling them to provide an exceptional shopping experience and seamless interactions for customers across all channels.

“We are thrilled to be part of Portabella’s remarkable digital transformation journey. Our deep-rooted expertise in Oracle Retail allowed us to tailor a solution precisely to Portabella’s unique needs.” Said Anurag Mehta, CEO, SkillNet Solutions Inc. “This partnership underscores our joint commitment to elevating the customer experience, driving operational efficiency, and positioning Portabella’s retail operations for a prosperous future.”

About SkillNet

SkillNet Solutions, Makers of Modern Commerce provides consulting and technology services to companies that are digitally transforming their business to modern commerce. We bring together best-in-class engineering, innovation, retail industry, and design capabilities to enable retailers to provide seamless shopping experiences.

SkillNet partners with industry leaders like Oracle and AWS to enhance omnichannel experiences. Since 1996, we have partnered with hundreds of retailers across 53 countries to deliver increased revenues and growth. Our award-winning solutions have also enabled global brands in traditional retail, CPG, automotive, apparel, liquor, healthcare, hospitality, telecom, and F&B industries to deliver the promise of modern commerce.

About Portabella

