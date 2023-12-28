Empex Watertoys Makes a Splash with Innovative Water Toys for Pool Enthusiasts

In an exciting development for water enthusiasts, Empex Watertoys®, a seasoned player in the aquatic entertainment industry, is making waves with its unparalleled range of water toys for shallow pools. The company, known for its commitment to creating memorable aquatic experiences, continues to be a leader in providing high-quality water attractions to aquatic facilities worldwide.

Stouffville, ON Canada, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Empex Watertoys® boasts an extensive catalog of water-based attractions designed to elevate the joy of pool time. From whimsical water cannons to thrilling water cannon guns, their offerings are crafted with precision and innovation. The Watershooter, a signature creation, stands out as a favorite among patrons for its interactive and engaging features. These water-centric marvels are not only entertaining but also add a dynamic element to pool environments, transforming them into lively aquatic playgrounds.

The company’s dedication to quality is evident in each product, ensuring durability and safety for all ages. Whether it’s a family-friendly gathering or a lively pool party, Empex Watertoys® has the perfect Water Toys for Pool to create lasting memories.

Quote from company’s spokesperson:“Our commitment to delivering exceptional water experiences remains unwavering. The Pool Water Cannon and Water Cannon Gun are prime examples of our dedication to innovation and fun. We understand the importance of creating unique moments in aquatic settings, and our products reflect that commitment.”

Since 1986, Empex Watertoys® has designed and built splash pad equipment and water features that are enjoyed by patrons of all ages in over 50 countries around the world. Our 20,000 sq. ft. design and manufacturing facility is dedicated to creative, fun and interactive concepts and designs, and the building of the safest, most enjoyable and durable water toys and equipment.

