Orlando, FL, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — ScitechSeries invites you to join the “Global Summit on Nursing and Midwifery“. This HYBRID EVENT allows you to participate as In person at Orlando, USA or Virtually from your home or workplace. With the theme “Innovative and Distinct Research Strategies Enriching Nursing,” this event aims to bridge nursing theories and research with practical application. Anticipate thought-provoking keynote sessions and presentations that challenge norms and present novel ideas. This international nursing gathering enhances healthcare professionals’ understanding of patient care, medication administration, and patient evaluation. The two-day summit nurtures the nursing field by elucidating roles and addressing evolving patterns in practice and research. Eminent nursing experts, doctors, scientists, and practitioners will disseminate cutting-edge insights, enriching participants with invaluable knowledge. The event fosters networking and discussions on nursing advancements, research, and administration, providing a platform to explore emerging trends. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with prominent specialists and acquire substantial expertise at GSNM 2024.

