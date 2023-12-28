Take Extra Baggage with You on Etihad Airways En Route from New York to Dubai

New York, USA, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — In the recent World Travel Awards, Etihad won the title of Middle East’s Leading Airline for Business Class. The competition between different airlines in this region is immense for every category. There are a few other competitions and every airline is trying to justify their claims to be the best. They are offering flights to all segments, whether Economy, Business or First class flights, and aim to outdo each other. Etihad Airways on its part is offering extra discounts on the extra baggage that you take with you. They don’t want you to worry about the baggage that you are taking with you, hence these special offers.

Saving 30 percent for extra baggage

This airline allows you to book extra baggage when you book your flight. This could be when you are going away for a longer period and planning to take your favorite items with you. The airline includes baggage with every air ticket they offer but there can be times when you may want to take some items that do not fit into the baggage allowed normally. However, they have enough space in their aircraft for more. Even when you are going on a holiday, you may have extra dresses or carry musical instruments with you. You may even prefer to take some food items with you, in case you are not comfortable with items from cuisines you are expecting to be served overseas. Etihad Airways is offering a 30 percent discount on their normal rate for extra baggage when you fly with them.

You can look for this discount later

If you forgot to add extra baggage when you booked your flight or you later found out that you will need to carry more baggage with you, this airline will allow you to make changes to your booking for your baggage up to 6 hours before your flight. All you need is your smartphone or your laptop with an active internet connection to make these changes. If you think this is too cumbersome, just call them and they will do it all for you. You can always use the same method that you used to book your flights initially.

How do you want to pay for these?

Yes, your debit cards or credit cards will always be useful, but if you fly regularly fly with this airline, you can earn some Guest miles, all you need to do is make sure you have an account and that the miles in it are updated every time you fly. You can use these miles not just when you book your next flight, but to pay for extra baggage too. Every penny saved is a penny earned and this will help you save extra cash for other activities at the destination. You should note that rates are different for different countries, for some destinations you will be charged per KG, while for others you will be charged per bag. For instance, if you are flying from New York to Dubai, you will have to pay for one piece of baggage whether it is 23 kg or less.