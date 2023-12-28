Assert AI Achieves Patent Milestone for Revolutionary Warehouse Inventory Tracking System

Mumbai, India, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Assert AI, an industry leader in artificial intelligence and computer vision, is proud to announce the successful patent grant for its pioneering system, “System and Method for Tracking Inventory Inside Warehouse with Put-Away Accuracy Using Machine Learning Models.” This innovative solution, designed with warehouse managers in mind, addresses crucial challenges in modern inventory management.

Enhancing Accuracy Through Varied Lighting Conditions

Our patented technology acknowledges the significance of real-world variability in lighting conditions within warehouses. By undergoing comprehensive training on diverse datasets that include images and videos captured under various lighting scenarios, our deep learning model ensures high accuracy and robust performance during practical deployment.

Technological Ingenuity: Adapting to Diverse Shapes and Sizes

Assert AI’s system goes beyond traditional constraints by eliminating the need for specific physical attributes of stored items. Our detection algorithms are tailored for large warehouses with diverse shapes and sizes, capable of identifying a range of items within the region of interest. This adaptability is achieved through advanced training methods and comparison algorithms.

Real-Time Accuracy and Practical Deployment

Our solution not only boasts technical prowess but is also designed for practical applications in real-world warehouse settings:

Multiple frames of each object are meticulously analyzed using a range of comparison algorithms, ensuring a robust final output.

Feedback is relayed to warehouse managers through a prominently displayed dashboard, allowing immediate action on any discrepancies.

Featuring a dynamic feedback loop, the solution continually improves over time. Warehouse managers can reject discrepancies on the dashboard, initiating further training for enhanced accuracy.

Within just three months of deployment, our solution effectively covers all conceivable inventory management scenarios, approaching asymptotic accuracy levels of 100%.

Unlike other methods deployed by their competitors, Assert AI’s solution showcases an unprecedented ability to increase accuracy continuously over time. With each passing day, the system approaches close to 100% accuracy in nearly all conceivable warehouse scenarios.