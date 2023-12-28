ICC to hold Web3 Gaming Event and ICC Camp Opening Ceremony at Web3.0 Startup Summit & Hong Kong Web3.0 Security Summit Dec 20-21

HONG KONG, Hong Kong, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — From December 20th to 21st, ICC (Imagine Creation Combinator) will host a special event on Web3 gaming and the opening ceremony of ICC Camp during the Hong Kong Web 3.0 Startup Summit, Hong Kong Web 3.0 Security Summit, and Web 3.0 Annual Ceremony.

The opening speech at the Web3.0 Startup Summit to be held at Hong Kong Cyberport on December 20th is to be delivered by Kevin Shao, ICC Advisor, ABGA Executive President, Web3Labs Partner, and Bitrise Capital Founder. Titled “Opening a New Chapter in Web3 Gaming”, the speech focuses on the development prospects and future trends of the Web3 gaming industry.



In addition, during the roundtable panel themed “Exploring the Future of Web3 Gaming: Innovation in Digital Assets and Economic Models,” Simon Li, ABGA Executive Vice President and founder of Chain Capital, will join forces with professionals from renowned Web3 gaming organizations to collectively explore the diverse future of the Web3 gaming economy.

On December 21st, Mr. Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative, is slated to deliver his speech during the Hong Kong Web3.0 Security Summit & Web3.0 Annual Ceremony at Hong Kong Cyberport. The ICC will also hold the ICC Camp Opening Ceremony during the event.



ICC Camp is committed to exploring and promoting the development of the Web3 gaming industry and has received strategic support from ABGA (Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance) and Web3Labs. The mission of ICC Camp is to nurture and support outstanding entrepreneurs in the future Web3 gaming industry, empowering more high-quality Web3 gaming projects and building a strong global Web3 gaming ecosystem.

Event Information:

Event Name: Web3.0 Startup Summit – ICC Special Event

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 (11:00-12:00 UTC+8)

Location: HongKong Cyberport Arena

Event Name: ICC Camp Launch Ceremony

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023 (10:00-10:10 UTC+8)

Location: HongKong Cyberport Arena

