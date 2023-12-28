Consumer Preferences: Blister Packaging market 2023-2030

Blister Packaging Industry | Forecast 2030

Blister Packaging Industry Data Book – Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods and Food & Confectionary Blister Packaging Market

The economic value generated by the blister packaging industry was estimated at approximately USD 27.09 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the raw material suppliers, manufacturers of blister packaging materials, distribution & supply, and application of blister packaging.

Material types in the blister packaging market include aluminum, paper & paperboard, and plastic films, among which aluminum dominates the material segment. This is due to aluminum foil being widely utilized in the pharmaceutical industry to pack pharmaceutical drugs. The properties of aluminum foil such as resistance to corrosion, ability to withstand changes in temperature and humidity, and anti-permeability against oxygen, fats, and ultraviolet light support its adoption in the blister packaging industry.

Healthcare Blister Packaging Market Insights

The global healthcare blister packaging market size was estimated at USD 19.38 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030.The market is witnessing rapid growth owing to the growing consumption of solid oral pharmaceutical dosages. In addition, the growing demand for tamper-evident packaging in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry is driving the industry growth. The Poison Prevention Packaging Act of 1970 was implemented in the U.S. to safeguard children from unintentional ingestion of hazardous substances found in various household items, such as food products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. To comply with this regulation, pharmaceutical packaging companies must adhere to regulations that focus on child-resistant packaging designs.

Therefore, the use of single-dose blister packaging, such as peel-push blisters, is a common approach to meet these regulations and ensure child safety. This regulation is expected to drive the demand for healthcare blister packaging, thereby accelerating industry growth. In the U.S., an increase in the establishment of new chemical and biological companies has been observed in the past years.

Consumer Goods Blister Packaging Market Insights

Rising consumption of consumer goods such as electronics and cosmetics, along with increasing disposable income of consumers, is likely to drive the demand for blister packaging in consumer goods applications. For instance, Arcade Beauty offers thermoform blister packaging for its wide range of make-up and skin-care materials. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns among consumers have given rise to blister packaging solutions made with sustainable materials.

Industrial Goods Blister Packaging Market Insights

The industrial good blister packaging segment includes automotive and semiconductor industry applications. Various automotive parts, such as repair tools, small batteries, and other tiny components, use blister packaging. In addition, electrostatic discharge (ESD) is a significant aspect of the semiconductor industry, as it can cause damage to sensitive semiconductor parts. Blister packaging solutions are designed to provide ESD protection by utilizing an anti-static coating and treatment to the material packaging. This ensures that the materials are safely protected from static electricity, reducing the risk of physical damage during shipping and warehousing.

Food & Confectionary Blister Packaging Market Insights

Blister packaging consists of a plastic cavity or blister that holds the product and a backing card or foil that provides visibility and protection. Blister packaging is often used to package single-serve snacks such as chocolates, candies, gum, or nuts. It keeps these items fresh and protected from external factors like moisture and air.

