Consumer Trends: Nylon Industry 2023-2030

Nylon Industry | Forecast 2030

Nylon Industry Data Book – Nylon 6 and Nylon 66 Market

The economic value generated by the nylon industry was estimated at approximately USD 32.66 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the raw material suppliers, manufacturing of nylon including nylon 6 & nylon 66, distribution & supply, and their respective applications.

The unique attributes of nylon 6 make the product a cost-effective substitute for materials such as bronze, steel, brass, aluminum, gunmetal, and rubber. These properties attract electrical protection device manufacturers to use nylon 6 in their offerings. The utilization of nylon 6 in various applications over the past few years has established its utility, reliability, and supportive economics based on performance and cost. The excellent surface finish of the product, even under reinforced conditions, makes it a suitable product for applications where aesthetics is important.

Nylon 6 Market Insights

Nylon 6 attracts significant demand from the carpet industry, particularly across Europe. Turkey is one of the highest importers of nylon for its sizeable textile industry based on nylon. The apparel industry is additionally witnessing propulsive growth due to consumer preference for experimenting with distinct raw materials.

Nylon 6 fabrics are smooth, dry quickly, and require minimal care. The advantages of nylon include water retention on the surface of the fabrics. Furthermore, nylon’s low permeability has a disadvantage in that the fabric feels clammy and uncomfortable in warm. They additionally retain their shape after washing.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Nylon Industry Data Book – Nylon 6 and Nylon 66 Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Nylon 66 Market Insights

Nylon 66 has witnessed a rise in demand from the automotive industry for the manufacturing of fuel systems, engine components, under-the-hood components, and electrical connectors, due to its high resistivity to mechanical stress, heat, and chemicals.

Asia Pacific dominated the global nylon 66 market owing to the increasing disposable income and rising demand for automobiles across the growing population. In addition, the presence of inexpensive labor and the presence of major automotive manufacturers such as Honda Motor Company; Hyundai Motor Co.; Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.; and TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. is anticipated to propel the demand for nylon 66 during the forecast period.

Go through the table of content of Nylon Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Table of Contents – Sectoral Outlook Report

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. GVR’s Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot, 2022 (USD Million)

2.2. Segment Snapshot, 2022 (USD Million)

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Industry Trend Analysis

3.1. Regulatory Framework & Benchmark

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Supply – Demand Gap Analysis

3.2.2. Technological Outlook

3.2.3. Value Addition & Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Competitive Benchmarking

3.3.1. Manufacturing Ranking & Heat-map Analysis

3.3.2. Distribution Channel Analysis

3.4. Macroenvironmental Trend Analysis

3.4.1. Industry Driving Forces & Impact Analysis

3.4.2. Opportunities & Challenges

3.4.3. Key Plastic Packaging Trends

Company Profiles

BASF SE

LANXESS

Hunstman International LLC

AdvanSix, Inc.

Ube Industries, Ltd.

Domo Chemicals

Toray Industries, Inc.

Ashley Polymers, Inc.

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

TOYOBO CO., LTD.

Goodfellow Group

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter