Stem Cells Industry: Segment Analysis by Technology, 2018 – 2030 (USD Million)

The global Stem Cells Industry is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Stem Cells Market Insights

The global stem cells market size was valued at USD 13,266.8 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030. The growing development of precision medicine, increase in the number of cell therapy production facilities and rising number of clinical trials are expected to be major driving factors of the market. Recent advances in the stem cells therapeutics and the tissue engineering hold the potential to draw the attention for treatment of several diseases. Furthermore, increasing demand for stem cells banking and rise in research activities pertaining to stem cells production, storage, and characterization are also expected to fuel the revenue growth for the market. Technological improvements in the parent and ancillary market for stem cells usage are some of the other factors that reinforce the expected growth in demand for stem cells over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. The application of the products in the treatment of the novel coronavirus has increased the interest of medical researchers, resulting in an increase in clinical trials. Regenerative medicine based on cellular therapies may be a treatment option for patients, resulting in a reduction in mortality and infection rates. Companies and research institutes are collaborating to develop novel treatment options for the disease. For example, Infectious Disease Research Institute and Celularity, announced in April 2020 that the US FDA had approved a clinical trial application to develop cell-based therapy for COVID-19. Hence, growing applications for clinical trials are expected to boost the demand for stem cells during the forecast period.

Cancer Stem Cells Market Insights

The global cancer stem cells market size was valued at USD 2.59 billion in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cancer, increased R&D activities, and adoption of stem cells are some of the major factors driving the market. Currently, oncology therapeutics has entered a new era with conventional therapies such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy, & surgeries on one side and stem cell therapies on another side.

Over the past few years, stem cells have been successfully utilized in immuno-reconstitution and for blood replenishment after tumor development or treatment. Furthermore, these cells have gained significant attention among healthcare entities for their employment as tools for delivering anti-cancer agents and tissue regeneration. A considerable number of entities have reported positive outcomes of using this mode of tumor treatment. While this therapy is receiving huge success in clinical oncology, a substantial number of published studies have mentioned cancer as a “Cancer Stem Cell (CSC) disorder”. Due to the introduction of this novel concept, an enormous potential for anti-CSC therapeutics has been created.

This approach enables comprehensive investigation of essential and poorly understood clinical events in tumor initiation, propagation, relapse, and metastasis. This is considered one of the major factors responsible for increasing interest in the cancer stem cell model. There is accumulating evidence that sheds light on the existence of cancer stem cells and their role in conferring drug resistance. This further allows generating of novel targets to overcome therapeutic resistance by controlling the regulation of these cells. Hence, CSCs, as potential therapeutic targets, enable therapeutic development that effectively combat tumor progression.

Stem Cells Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in the stem cell industry is high due to the presence of a large number of both well-established players and small- to mid-sized companies as well as CROs in the market space.

Key players operating in the Stem Cells Industry are:

