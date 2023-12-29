Surat, India, 2023-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Introduction:

NJ Wealth, a leading mutual fund distribution network in India, proudly announces a significant achievement as its Monthly LIVE SIP BOOK reaches an impressive milestone of 1500 Crore. This remarkable feat underscores the trust and confidence placed in NJ Wealth by its distributors and clients across the nation.

Since its inception in 2003, NJ Wealth has been dedicated to empowering its extensive network of over 33,000 active distributors spread across 150 locations in 19 states. Through unwavering commitment and a comprehensive platform, NJ Wealth enables its distributors to cater to the diverse financial needs of their clients while fostering business growth.

The company’s relentless pursuit of leveraging cutting-edge technology has revolutionised the landscape for distributors, allowing them to manage clients entirely digitally and eliminating the hassles of paperwork. NJ Wealth’s focus on need-based, right-selling practices prioritises investors’ interests, upholding the timeless principles of wealth management.

“This accomplishment stands as a testament to the dedication and trust bestowed upon us by our valued distributors and clients. We are committed to continuing our mission of empowering mutual fund distributors and investors alike,” said Mr. Misbah Baxamusa, CEO NJ Wealth.

About NJ Wealth

Established in 2003, NJ Wealth stands as one of India’s largest Mutual Fund Distributors, proudly spanning its influence across the nation. Our core mission at NJ Wealth is to connect with the common man, offering a pathway to wealth building through an empowered network of mutual fund distributors—the NJ Wealth Partners. To our valued customers, NJ Wealth extends a comprehensive platform featuring a diverse array of products and solutions tailored to meet their unique investment needs.

Aligned with the passion of our founders, NJ Wealth places a strong emphasis on need-based, right-selling practices, prioritising investors’ interests and adhering to time-honoured principles of wealth management.

Our Vision:

Creating Happy Investors

At NJ Wealth, our driving vision is centred on the creation of happy investors. We are committed to achieving this through our flagship solution, the NJ E-Wealth Account, which is designed to provide a simple, 100% online experience complemented by the dedicated support of our distributors.

Leadership:

Mr. Neeraj Choksi and Mr. Jignesh Desai, visionary first-generation entrepreneurs, embarked on the journey of ‘NJ’ in 1994. Originating from humble beginnings, the founders have successfully steered the group into diverse business ventures.

Both Mr. Choksi and Mr. Desai share a profound passion for extending financial inclusion to the masses, offering them the opportunity to enhance their lives through financial well-being. They are actively engaged in promoting investor interests and industry advancement and also contribute to society through the group’s education and training initiatives.

The NJ Wealth journey is a testament to our commitment to financial empowerment, ensuring that every investor’s journey with us is marked by simplicity, dedication, and a focus on their unique needs.



For more information, please visit: https://www.njwealth.in/



Contact Information:

For general inquiries or more information, please contact:

NJ Customer Care: 0261-4025000 / 0261-6155000