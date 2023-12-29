#1 International Bestselling Author Stacie Bowles releases her book “For a Second Chance, Turn the Page: A Story of Faith, Prophecy, and Revelation” with Success

HOUSTON, TX, 2023-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ — Author Stacie Bowles joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, “For a Second Chance, Turn the Page: A Story of Faith, Prophecy, and Revelation,” which was released Tuesday, December 12th, 2023, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Stacie Bowles, a Texas-based Christian author, has achieved international acclaim with her book, “For a Second Chance, Turn the Page,” now an Amazon International Bestseller. In this gripping tale, Bowles blends biblical prophecy with a contemporary narrative, following Cassie and her friends through the aftermath of the Rapture. The story unfolds as a spiritual struggle against the looming shadow of the Antichrist, exploring themes of love’s enduring power and the strength of the human spirit. Bowles, a dedicated evangelist, not only crafts an enthralling narrative but also serves as a guiding light for readers to spiritually prepare for uncertain times. Her work stands as a testament to the intersection of ancient wisdom and modern challenges, making her a notable force in prophetic storytelling.

Congratulations to Author Stacie Bowles for a successful book launch! Elite Online Publishing published and promoted and reached #1 International Bestseller on Amazon in THREE categories in the United States and Australia. Including Evangelism and Christian New Testament Criticism in the US and Christian Evangelism in Australia. The book reached THREE #1 Hot New Release Categories in the United States and Australia.

A great prophecy has been fulfilled, and one event is due to take place very soon. Since 2020, it seems that scenes from the Bible have been unfolding as front-page news, and the sinister shadow of the Antichrist looms large. study guCassie, a young gift shop owner from Texas, has become desperate to relay the most critical piece of advice of her life to her friends and family as they navigate the tumultuous aftermath of the Rapture. This one piece of advice will ensure the only survival that matters to those who were left behind. Using aide and critical letters that Cassie created for this very event, they unearth facts from the bible, embracing their destiny as warriors in a spiritual struggle to survive the last seven years.

For a Second Chance, Turn the Page is a breathtaking exploration of Love’s second chance and enduring power, a heart-pounding odyssey that resonates with skeptics, believers, and seekers alike. As the clock ticks towards a final reckoning, these indomitable souls learn that their journey is not just a battle for survival but a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the unconditional love and grace of their Creator. And with Cassie’s letters and guidebook in hand, they all face a massive choice: Do they accept God’s second chance and live an eternal life with Him? Or do they allow themselves to bow and take the mark of the beast, refusing God and accepting an eternity with Satan?

Stacie Bowles masterfully crafts a gripping tale of intrigue and spiritual awakening, where ancient texts intermingle with contemporary challenges, and ordinary people become instruments of extraordinary grace. With each turn of the page, readers are transported into a world on the brink, where friendships are forged, faith is rekindled, and hope reignites in the face of adversity.

Stacie Bowles is a Texas-based author and devoted Christian with a passion for evangelism that has defined much of her life’s work. Having attended the prestigious Reinhard Bonnke School of Evangelism in 2016, one of her greatest honors, Stacie has dedicated herself to spreading the teachings of Jesus Christ. Guided by the Holy Spirit and the wisdom imparted by various pastors, she believes that her spiritual education stands as her most significant life accomplishment.

Stacie is the author of For a Second Chance, Turn the Page, a ground-breaking book that addresses the urgency of understanding the prophetic narrative surrounding the end times. Unique in its approach, the book urges Christians to prepare spiritually and educationally for the loved ones who might be left behind. With years of in-depth bible study to back her, Stacie sees this work as especially timely given her conviction that we are nearing the prophetic age described in the scriptures.

Stacie’s life mission transcends traditional boundaries, focused as she is on sharing the redemptive power of Christ’s love. With For a Second Chance, Turn the Page, she hopes not just to inform, but also to equip her readers with the knowledge and inspiration they need to prepare for the uncertain times that lie ahead, ultimately aiming to guide them toward the eternal grace of the Lord.

Aside from her spiritual and literary pursuits, Stacie is deeply family-oriented, valuing quality time with her loved ones above all else. A dedicated self-employed stay-at-home mother, she cherishes simple yet meaningful activities like discussing life and faith over coffee with friends, emphasizing the importance of creating lasting memories, and running her own business.

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit www.eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast .

A donation was made in Stacie Bowles’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

