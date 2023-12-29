Happy Buddies Redefines Pet Care with Premier Pet Day Care Services in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ — Happy Buddies, a leading name in the pet care industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Pet Day Care in Dubai. Dedicated to providing unparalleled care for furry companions, Happy Buddies is set to redefine the pet care landscape in the heart of the UAE.

As the demand for high-quality and reliable pet care services continues to grow, Happy Buddies stands out as a beacon of excellence in the industry. With a commitment to ensuring the well-being, happiness, and safety of pets, the company introduces a comprehensive range of services under its Pet Day Care program.

Key features of Happy Buddies Pet Day Care in Dubai include:

Luxurious Facilities: Happy Buddies offers spacious and well-equipped facilities designed to provide a comfortable and engaging environment for pets. The facilities are equipped with play areas, cozy resting spaces, and dedicated areas for various activities. Trained Caregivers: Our team of passionate and highly trained caregivers is dedicated to providing personalized attention to each pet. From interactive play sessions to regular walks, our caregivers go the extra mile to ensure that pets are not just taken care of but also entertained. Safety First: Happy Buddies prioritizes the safety of pets above all. The facilities are designed with safety features, and all activities are closely monitored to ensure a secure environment for every pet. Tailored Pet Programs: Understanding that each pet is unique, Happy Buddies offers tailored programs to cater to the specific needs and preferences of individual pets. Whether it’s playtime, socialization, or special dietary requirements, our programs are designed to meet the diverse needs of pets. Convenient Location: Situated in the heart of Dubai, Happy Buddies provides a convenient location for pet owners seeking reliable and accessible pet day care services.

Commenting on the launch, Jacob Mernelo, Founder and CEO of Happy Buddies, expressed enthusiasm about the company’s expansion into the Pet Day Care sector. “We are excited to introduce our premium Pet Day Care services in Dubai, offering pet owners a trusted and top-notch solution for their furry friends. At Happy Buddies, we believe that pets deserve the best, and our Pet Day Care services reflect our commitment to providing a loving and enriching environment for every pet in our care.”

Happy Buddies Pet Day Care services are now available for booking. For more information or to schedule a visit, please contact +971 524775043.

About Happy Buddies

Happy Buddies was built on a need for better supervised pet care in Dubai. Being a family of pet owners ourselves, there seemed to be a decline in venues we could trust to ensure our pets were looked after in a hygienic, safe and happy space.

Coming from a background in animal care and veterinary services we thought, “No better place than our own!” We aim to provide consistency, transparency and unlimited belly scratches for all pooches in our care.