Revolutionizing Smiles: Solomon Ortho Brings Invisalign Expertise To Killeen

Solomon Orthodontics is a specialist in the field of orthodontics and a certified Invisalign provider. Invisalign provides a proper teeth alignment, and these are convenient to use. A dentist's consultation is needed for the certification of Invisalign. Invisalign aligners are manufactured with the assistance of 3D images, which are much more effective.

Dr. Michael Solomon says, “Invisalign provides ultimate comfort while arranging the teeth in proper alignment. These are not harmful like traditional braces that sometimes cause mouth injuries.”

Solomon Orthodontics is providing Invisalign in Killeen because these are much more comfortable for daily use. The aligners are invisible and removable so that people can easily do daily activities like eating or drinking. Daily dental hygiene maintenance is also not an issue with aligners because brushing and flossing can be easily executed.

Solomon Orthodontics provides the Invisalign for about two weeks. These aligners are easily removable, but they should only be removed while eating, drinking, brushing, and flossing. After two weeks, there will be a change in aligners, and slowly, the teeth will move forward in proper alignment. Solomon Orthodontics says that the teeth movement will take place slowly, week after week. The movement takes place until the teeth get aligned properly in shape. The time for alignment takes place from nine to fifteen months, and the total number of alignment changes ranges from eighteen to thirty.

Invisalign in Killeen provides the ultimate confidence because it aligns with the overall dental cavity. The improvisation of a new smile brings changes in the overall personality. Solomon Orthodontics brings these changes to their patients and boosts their confidence. They have a special virtual treatment prototype where they can have a view of how the dental cavity will look after the arrangement.

About Solomon Orthodontics

Solomon Orthodontics in Killeen is a dedicated dental office where orthodontists and dentists have a proper vision of transforming smiles. They are completely focused on maintaining the smiles of their patients, and hence, they introduce Invisalign. Solomon Orthodontics has a proper focus on providing the smile that patients long for. The dentists work hard to make the patients comfortable and always treat them the way they prefer. The Solomon Orthodontics team promises to do a good job, treating the patients efficiently and offering a friendly environment.

