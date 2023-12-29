Melbourne Flood Master Introduced highly trained professionals For Flood Damage Restoration In Somerton

Somerton, Australia, 2023-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ — Melbourne Flood Master, a leading water and flood damage restoration company in Somerton, announced today the expansion of its expert team to better serve the area. The company has brought on additional IICRC-certified technicians and project managers with years of experience helping homeowners and businesses recover from flood damage.

With the recent flooding in Somerton due to heavy rains, Melbourne Flood Master is prepared to help residents and companies in the aftermath. “Our specialists understand the seriousness of flood damage and are ready to assist,” said co-founder of Melbourne Flood Master. “We provide fast response times, extensive cleaning, drying, and rebuilding services to minimize damage to properties.

The expanded team will operate out of Melbourne Flood Master’s new facility in Somerton, equipped with state-of-the-art tools and technology for water extraction, structural drying, and mold remediation. Technicians are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for emergency response.

“The most important steps after a flood are to remove standing water, dry out affected areas quickly, and prevent the growth of mold,” CEO said. “Our certified professionals are highly trained in emergency flood damage restoration procedures. We work closely with property owners and insurance companies to restore homes and businesses to pre-loss condition.

With over many years of experience, Melbourne Flood Master serves residential and commercial customers throughout the Somerton area. The woman-owned company is committed to providing compassionate, dependable service to get properties back to normal in the shortest time possible after a flood or water damage event.

About Melbourne Flood Master

Melbourne Flood Master offers dependable water and flood damage restoration services in Somerton to get your place back to normal in no time. Our IICRC-certified experts are highly trained professionals equipped with state-of-the-art tools and available 24/7 for your emergency needs. For more information, call +61 481 971 183 or visit website.​

