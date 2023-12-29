GoaTaxico Revolutionizes Taxi Booking in Goa with its Innovative App

New app-based service offers convenient, transparent, and eco-friendly transportation solutions

Panaji, Goa, India, 2023-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ — GoaTaxico, a new app-based taxi service, is shaking up the transportation landscape in Goa with its commitment to sustainability, affordability, and convenience. Launching today, GoaTaxico offers a user-friendly platform that connects passengers with a fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles, prioritizing eco-conscious travel without compromising on comfort or affordability.

A Breath of Fresh Air for Goa’s Transportation System

Goa’s tourism industry thrives on its pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and laid-back atmosphere. However, the increasing number of conventional taxis has posed challenges to the environment and contributed to traffic congestion. GoaTaxico addresses these concerns by introducing a fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles, significantly reducing carbon emissions and air pollution.

Convenience at Your Fingertips

The GoaTaxico app is designed for ease of use. Passengers can download the app, book their rides, and track their drivers in real-time. The app also provides fare estimates upfront, ensuring transparency and eliminating unpleasant surprises. Additionally, GoaTaxico offers a range of payment options, including e-wallets and credit cards, for a seamless travel experience.

Competitive Fares for Everyone

GoaTaxico is committed to making sustainable travel accessible to everyone. The company offers competitive fares that are comparable to conventional taxis, making eco-friendly transportation an attractive option for both tourists and locals. GoaTaxico also introduces special packages and discounts, catering to the diverse needs of its passengers.

Supporting the Local Community

GoaTaxico is more than just a taxi service; it’s a community-driven initiative. The company partners with local drivers and fleet owners, empowering them through technology and sustainable practices. GoaTaxico also supports local environmental initiatives, contributing to the preservation of Goa’s natural beauty.

A Quote to Remember

“We are thrilled to launch GoaTaxico and contribute to Goa’s sustainable tourism efforts,” said Asif Inamdar , Founder and CEO of GoaTaxico. “We believe that everyone deserves access to convenient, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation, and GoaTaxico is committed to making that a reality. We invite everyone to experience the GoaTaxico difference and help us build a greener future for Goa.”

About GoaTaxico

GoaTaxico is an app-based taxi service operating in Goa, India. The company is focused on providing sustainable and affordable transportation solutions through a fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles. GoaTaxico is committed to reducing its environmental impact, supporting the local community, and offering a seamless travel experience for its passengers.

Contact:

Name: Asif Inamdar

Email: goataxico@gmail.com

Phone: +918459581549

Website: https://goataxi.co

Additional Information:

GoaTaxico is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

The company offers a variety of vehicle types to suit different needs, from sedans and SUVs to luxury cars.

GoaTaxico operates 24/7, ensuring passengers can get a ride whenever they need one.

