Technological Advancements: Acne Skincare Market 2023-2030

Acne Skincare Products Industry Data Book – Anti-acne Cosmetics, Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market

The global anti-acne cosmetics market size was estimated at USD 4,464.80 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.14% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing spending on personal and cosmetics care products, along with the consumers’ rising per capita disposable income, has led to high demand for anti-acne cosmetics products, thus driving the market.

The anti-acne cosmetics products are gaining high demand due to increasing appearance consciousness among men and women. Currently, different kinds of cosmetic products are available in the market, including masks, creams & lotions, cleansers & toners, and others. Thus, the introduction of novel cosmetics with high safety and efficacy is anticipated to drive market growth.

Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Insights

The global anti-acne cosmetics market size was valued at USD 4.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030. The rising consumption of cosmetics by both men and women and the negative social stigma associated with acne, especially from emerging economies, is majorly estimated to drive market growth. The aesthetics industry witnessed significant setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since most cosmetic products are not a medical necessity, lockdowns in several countries led to the closure of several beauty salons & med spas, dermatology clinics, and retail stores. However, online sales of anti-acne cosmetics surged by the end of 2020 as COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

Moreover, the incidence of acne increased during the pandemic, which, in turn, accelerated the market growth. Acne is a highly prevalent skin disorder among adolescents. For instance, according to the National Health Service (NHS) UK, acne is a prevalent skin condition among teenagers and young adults. Approximately 95% of individuals aged 11 to 30 experience acne. It primarily affects girls aged 14 to 17 and boys aged 16 to 19. Acne typically appears intermittently for several years before gradually improving in the mid-20s. While many see their acne disappear by the mid-20s, some may continue to experience it into adulthood. Interestingly, around 3% of adults over 35 still contend with acne.

Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Insights

The global anti-acne dermal patch market size was valued at USD 510.8 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030. The anti-acne dermal patch is a medicated pimple patch filled with active ingredients that helps to eliminate the acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation. These patches improve the absorption of the active ingredients into the skin thus reducing pain, bumps, and redness, and are effective in curing inflamed acne, such as papules. The common active ingredients of these patches are tea tree oil and salicylic acid. They may also help to reduce the size of lesions caused by cystic or nodular acne.

The rising incidence of skin conditions such as severe acne and pimples across the globe is anticipated to drive the market for anti-acne dermal patches. Increasing demand for instant acne treatment and medication is one of the major factors supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for anti-acne dermal patches among the population especially among the teenage group owing to its mass marketing across the social media platforms has also boosted its adoption across the past few years.

Acne Skincare Products Industry segmentation forecast 2023 – 2030

Acne Skincare Products Market, By Type

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market, By Product Type

Mask

Creams & Lotions

Cleansers & Toners

Others

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market, By Gender

Women

Men

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market, By Product Type

Chemical-based

Herbal-based

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market, By Age-Group

10 to 17

18 to 44

45 to 64

65+

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market, By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

E-Commerce Platform

