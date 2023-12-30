MARINAIR CARGO SERVICES Expands Presence with New Athens Airport Office

Brentwood, United Kingdom, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — MARINAIR CARGO SERVICES, your trusted Pangea Logistics Network partner in Greece, is excited to announce the opening of its new office at Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos.” This strategic expansion is a testament to MARINAIR’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and services for its clients and partners.

The new office, located in Building 27, 2nd Floor, Office 4.12, 19004 Spata Attica, is positioned to provide increased convenience for clients traveling to and from Athens. With a focus on customer satisfaction and efficiency, MARINAIR’s Athens International Airport office is staffed with knowledgeable professionals ready to assist with inquiries, bookings, and logistics needs.

Key Features of MARINAIR’s Athens Airport Office:

Strategic Location: Conveniently situated in close proximity to Athens International Airport, the office ensures easy access for clients and partners.

Knowledgeable Professionals: The office is staffed with experienced and dedicated professionals who are ready to provide expert assistance for all logistics requirements.

Enhanced Services: MARINAIR’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its efforts to continually improve services, offering clients and partners an elevated experience.

This expansion underscores MARINAIR CARGO SERVICES’ dedication to providing top-notch services to the aviation community. The company extends a warm invitation to airlines, passengers, and cargo operators to experience the benefits of its new Athens Airport office. MARINAIR looks forward to building lasting relationships and serving the diverse needs of its stakeholders.

To learn more about MARINAIR CARGO SERVICES and its new Athens Airport office, please visit their website at www.marinaircargo.com.

About Pangea Logistics Network:

Pangea Logistics Network is an international freight network of independent freight forwarders with agents worldwide. Our aim is to promote collaboration between member companies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For press inquiries or further information, please contact:

29A Crown Street

Brentwood, Essex CM14 4BA United Kingdom

Website: https://pangea-network.com/

Email: info@pangea-network.com

Phone: +44 1277 800047