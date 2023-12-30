Huateng Pharma Unveils Premium Ingredients for Commodities and Cosmetics

Hunan, China, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — Huateng Pharma, a leading supplier of high-quality ingredients for the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, is proud to announce its range of novel ingredients designed for both commodities and cosmetics. The company is committed to delivering excellence from lab to commercial scale, ensuring the highest standards of quality and performance.

Tetrahydrocurcumin (CAS No. 36062-04-1): Antioxidant and Skin-Whitening Powerhouse

Huateng Pharma introduces Tetrahydrocurcumin, a versatile ingredient with CAS No. 36062-04-1, renowned for its antioxidant properties and skin-whitening capabilities. This natural compound is poised to revolutionize cosmetic formulations, providing effective and safe solutions for skin care products.

Pro-xylane (CAS No. 439685-79-7) and (S)-Pro-xylane (CAS No. 439685-79-7): Anti-Ageing Marvels

Huateng Pharma offers Pro-xylane and its stereoisomer (S)-Pro-xylane, as powerful anti-ageing agents for skin creams. Backed by cutting-edge research and development, these ingredients are crafted to combat the effects of ageing, promoting smoother and more youthful-looking skin.

Piroctone Olamine (CAS No. 68890-66-4): Anti-Dandruff Innovation for Shampoos Addressing the need for effective anti-dandruff solutions

Huateng Pharma presents Piroctone Olamine with CAS No. 68890-66-4. This ingredient is designed to be a game-changer in the formulation of anti-dandruff shampoos, providing a reliable and scientifically-backed solution.

Huateng Pharma prides itself on its commitment to delivering top-quality products at the best prices. Sonia, the Marketing Director at Huateng Pharma, stated, “Our products undergo rigorous testing and adhere to the highest industry standards. We are confident in the quality and efficacy of our ingredients, and we are pleased to offer them at a competitive price point.”

The company’s dedication to providing reliable ingredients, from lab-scale development to large-scale commercial production, positions Huateng Pharma as a trusted partner for businesses in the cosmetics and commodities sectors.

