Future-Proofing Assets: Asset Management Software Industry 2023-2030

Asset Management Software Industry | Forecast 2030

Asset Management Software Industry Data Book – Asset Performance Management, Enterprise Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset Management Market

The growing demand to increase organizational productivity by using advanced technology to meet company needs has been considered a key factor driving the asset management software market growth. Additionally, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy is rapidly evolving, and the number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is increasing faster, creating a significant demand in the market.

Access the Global Asset Management Software Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Asset Performance Management Market Insights

The global asset performance management market size was valued at USD 19.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2023 to 2030. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for digital solutions across various industries, such as oil & gas, manufacturing, and chemical, among others, for reducing operational expenses. APM system helps collect different kinds of data from all the assets, such as machinery, heavy equipment, and so on, using sensors. Through the integration of disparate data sources, the APM system builds a data analytics platform that provides a comprehensive view of all operational assets. Customers can utilize this information to improve asset management processes and prioritize maintenance activities.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Asset Management Software Industry Data Book – Asset Performance Management, Enterprise Asset Management, Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Enterprise Asset Management Market Insights

The global enterprise asset management market size was valued at USD 5.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% from 2023 to 2030. The market’s growth is driven by a stronger emphasis on improving asset availability and reducing asset breakdowns that impair business operations. The enterprise asset management (EAM) market is expected to grow more rapidly due to the rising demand for a 360-degree view of assets, the elimination of compliance-related overheads, the integration of technologies such as IoT, AI, and analytics, and the ongoing use of IoT platforms and devices to sustain enterprise assets. The demand for cloud-based EAM setups has been affected by increased internet enterprise size adoption, rising data security concerns, and cell phones that empower and inform users about using highly effective software.

Infrastructure Asset Management Market Insights

The global infrastructure asset management market size was valued at USD 37.65 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030. The market has witnessed considerable growth owing to the rapid adoption of infrastructure asset management (IAM) services to reduce the procurement and maintenance costs of infrastructure. The development of advanced wireless technologies and protocols such as High-Speed Downlink Packet Access (HSDPA) is expected to enable a rise in the adoption of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), further driving the market growth.

Companies in the IAM industry are implementing a dual-track strategy called as Design-Build and Build-Operate-Transfer strategy. The design and construction are done by local start-ups while large corporations provide operation and maintenance software. Risks associated with aging infrastructure are a major driver for the market. Various industries such as manufacturing and oil & gas utilities require assets such as land, buildings, and machinery to obtain long-term service life.

Go through the table of content of Asset Management Software Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Asset Management Software Industry segmentation 2030

Asset Management Software Industry, By Type

Asset Performance Management Software

Enterprise Asset Management

Infrastructure Asset Management

Asset Management Software Industry, By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Asset Management Software Industry, By Enterprise size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Asset Management Software Industry, By End – Use

Energy and Utilities

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Metal & Mining

Transportation

Government & Public Sector

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Others

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. GVR’s Internal Database

1.3.3. List of Primary Sources

1.3.4. List of Secondary Sources

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Model

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter