Customer Relationship Management Industry: Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book – Customer Experience Management, Customer Self-service Software, Digital Experience Platform, Sales force Automation Software, Sales Training Software, Marketing Automation Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Customer Relationship Management Industry was estimated at USD 51.43 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 16.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s customer relationship management industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Digital Experience Platform Market Insights

The global digital experience platform market size was valued at USD 11.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% from 2023 to 2030. The continued integration of the latest technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Machine Learning (ML), into digital experience platform (DXP) solutions, is expected to play a niche role in driving the growth of the DXP market during the forecast period. Digital transformation has gained significant traction in the wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several businesses are adopting DXP solutions to ensure business coherence and process optimization. Looking forward, DXP solutions would help teams in learning to collaborate, thereby opening new opportunities for the growth of the digital experience platform market over the forecast period.

The rise in the adoption of social networking, video sharing, hosted services, web applications, and podcasting, plays a vital part in promoting businesses to invest resources in digital experience platforms. With the help of DXP organizations can understand the immediate needs of the customer and deliver the right content through various digital channels.

Besides, digital experience platforms offer a few other advantages such as client activity monitoring, incorporated advanced analytical capability, and seamless integration with the existing framework. Key market players are concentrating on further improving their digital platforms by investing resources in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and big data analytics, thereby driving the DXP market growth.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book – Customer Experience Management, Customer Self-service Software, Digital Experience Platform, Sales force Automation Software, Sales Training Software, Marketing Automation Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Sales force Automation Software Market Insights

The global sales force automation software market was valued at USD 9.82 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% from 2023 to 2030. The rapidly evolving business landscape, utilizing innovative technologies, has become a strategic requirement for firms seeking to continue being competitive and relevant. The expansion of the market can be attributed to a combination of factors such as data-driven decision-making, adoption of remote work patterns, and reduced operational cost that collectively promotes its adoption, resulting in greater operational efficiency, improved customer interactions, and competitive advantage.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have instantly become essential components of current Sales force automation systems. Chatbots and virtual assistants powered by AI improve customer engagement by responding instantly to inquiries, guiding consumers through product catalogs, and guiding them in making purchases. Technology has emerged as a driving factor behind increased productivity, improved client interaction, and streamlined processes in the ever-changing sales industry. Sales force automation (SFA) is at the forefront of this technological revolution, changing the method by which companies approach sales procedures.

Moreover, voice technologies and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are changing the process by which salespeople engage with sales force automation systems. Voice-activated assistants, such as those built into smart gadgets such as audio devices, smart speakers, and smartphones, allow salesmen to access information hands-free by enhancing efficiency. Sales force automation software emerged as a driving force for increased efficiency by automating time-consuming and repetitive operations. Sales force automation software allows sales teams from monotonous administrative tasks with features ranging from automated lead monitoring to order processing. This enhanced productivity enables sales professionals to focus their efforts on high-value tasks such as customer relationship building, strategic planning, and deal closing. As a result, productivity and revenue generation have increased drastically.

Go through the table of content of Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Companies maintain an exhaustive product portfolio and are employed to maintain a competitive edge in the market, their product offerings, the applications segment they served, the sophistication of their technology, their strategy to differentiate their products, and their industry impact. The key strategies include strategic collaborations, partnerships, and agreements; new product development; capability expansion; mergers & acquisitions; and research & development initiatives.

Key players operating in the Customer Relationship Management Industry are:

Adobe

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Creatio

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter