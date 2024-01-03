Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is Available Round the Clock for Shifting Patients with Critical Condition

Kolkata, India, 2024-Jan-03 — /EPR Network/ — Patients should be offered with utmost care and comfort while shifting to and from the healthcare facility so that they might not experience any trauma while travelling from one place to the other in search of advanced nursing. The services offered by Vedanta Air Ambulance presenting Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is considered an effective solution that makes it possible to relocate critical patients with end-to-end delivery of safety and comfort maintained to keep patients stabilized.

We have an excellent case managing team that is skilled enough to compose a case-appropriate evacuation mission and ensure every detail related to the transportation of the patient is taken into consideration before presenting our service. We guarantee complete safety right from the very beginning and make sure the patient is taken care of until the journey comes to an end. We at Air Ambulance from Kolkata are designated as the most reliable relocation medium having the best in-line equipment and supplies so that shifting of critical patients can be done effectively.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati is Capable of Delivering Safer Shifting Missions to Patients

Whenever the patient is in need of a quick response towards urgent relocation needs it becomes extremely mandatory to rely on the services offered by Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati which remains equipped with advanced life-saving facilities and supplies. We are best known for our life support and risk-free medium of medical transport that doesn’t let patients experience any trouble all along the journey. We are taking care of every aspect of the medical transportation services and maintaining the highest level of safety from beginning to end.

At an event when our cream of Air Ambulance in Guwahati was contacted to shift a patient to the advanced medical facility so that he could get treatment of specific treatment. The patient was a 57-year-old man suffering from vertigo and needed to be kept in stable condition throughout the journey so that he didn’t feel the fainting episodes a any point. We had a physician inside the air ambulance to offer medication and care all along the journey and managed the entire process according to the necessities of the patients causing no unevenness at any point. Whenever the patient felt any discomfort we managed to provide the best possible care to the patient at any step of the journey.