Surgical Orthodontics: Transforming Smiles at Toombs Orthodontics

Prairie Village, KS, USA, 2024-Jan-03 — /EPR Network/ — Toombs Orthodontics is proud to announce its groundbreaking advancements in Surgical Orthodontics, offering transformative solutions to patients seeking comprehensive orthodontic care. Driven by a commitment to excellence, the practice integrates innovative surgical techniques with orthodontic expertise to achieve life-changing results.

Surgical Orthodontics, also known as orthognathic surgery, addresses complex cases involving severe misalignments or jaw discrepancies that cannot be corrected with traditional orthodontic treatment alone. By combining surgical precision with orthodontic strategies, Toombs Orthodontics delivers personalized care tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

“At Toombs Orthodontics, our mission is to enhance lives by providing exceptional orthodontic care. Surgical Orthodontics represents a significant advancement, enabling us to tackle complex cases comprehensively,” said Dr. Kelly H. Toombs, founder of Toombs Orthodontics.

This innovative approach involves a collaborative effort between orthodontists and oral surgeons, ensuring a holistic treatment plan for patients with severe malocclusions, facial imbalances, or functional issues. By precisely adjusting the position of the jawbones, Surgical Orthodontics not only improves aesthetics but also enhances function and overall oral health.

About Us:

Toombs Orthodontics has been a cornerstone in Prairie Village’s orthodontic care, renowned for its commitment to excellence and patient-centered approach. Led by Dr. Kelly H. Toombs, the practice prioritizes cutting-edge techniques and personalized care, aiming to transform smiles and improve lives.

For more information about Surgical Orthodontics or to schedule a consultation, please contact Toombs Orthodontics at (913) 381-5292 or visit our dental office.