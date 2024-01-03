Refrigerated Transport Procurement, Competitive Landscape, and Revenue Forecasts 2030

Refrigerated Transport Category Overview

The refrigerated transport category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for perishable goods transportation, including fresh produce and pharmaceuticals. The adoption of advanced technologies in refrigeration systems helps in achieving energy efficiency and precise temperature control is driving the demand from various industries. The growing e-commerce sector is another key driver, which is increasing the demand for cold chain logistics to facilitate the transportation of perishable goods that are purchased online.

Companies providing category services ensure perishable goods are maintained at the optimum temperature throughout the transportation process. This is achieved by the utilization of advanced sensors and automation in temperature control systems to monitor temperature fluctuation in real-time as it provides accuracy and control over the temperature of the cargo. This can automatically adjust the temperature with the changing climate preventing truck drivers of the companies to do it manually whenever it is required. Artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms can anticipate temperature changes, enabling proactive adjustments to prevent spoilage and maintain the integrity of the transported products.

The focus on sustainability and decreased carbon emissions is propelling the evolution of electric and hybrid refrigerated trucks. Due to progress in battery technology and the growth of charging infrastructure, electric and hybrid vehicles are increasingly becoming feasible choices for refrigerated transportation. These trucks provide advantages such as lower operational expenses, diminished environmental footprint, and quieter operations. The growth in the adoption of electric and hybrid refrigerated trucks is expected as battery capacities improve and charging times decrease, fostering a greener and more sustainable future for the industry.

Additionally, rising government initiatives to develop zero-emission transport refrigeration units (TRUs) are reshaping the industry. For instance, in February 2022, The California Air Resources Board (CARB) accepted the change in rules for TRUs operating within the state. The new amendments include the transition of diesel truck TRUs to zero-emission. Commencing from December 2022, newly manufactured trailer TRUs, domestic shipping containers, and truck TRUs are required to use refrigerants with low global warming potential.

The use of telematics and the Internet of Things (IoT) is reshaping the refrigerated trucking sector. Telematics systems facilitate vehicle tracking, empowering fleet managers to remotely oversee real-time information like location, temperature, and other crucial metrics. Concurrently, IoT devices, like intelligent sensors, can oversee cargo conditions, encompassing temperature, humidity, and even shock or vibration. These interconnected technologies allow for proactive monitoring, prompt maintenance, and swift responses to any deviations or emergencies, guaranteeing the secure transport of perishable goods.

Refrigerated truck/container costs, labor, cold storage facilities, energy, fuel costs, and others are some of the cost components incurred in providing services. Other costs include truck maintenance and repairs, insurance, staff training, and legal charges. The cost of transportation varies depending on the type of product, distance, and quantity to be transported. For instance, refrigerated transport in Australia can cost around USD 2.5 to USD 3 per kilometer, but it may go up to USD 5 to USD 6 per kilometer for long-distance journeys.

The category is fragmented in nature, with the service providers offering custom-tailored refrigerated storage and logistics solutions with a presence across the globe. Companies such as RLS Logistics and Swift Transportation which have an extensive temperature-controlled fleet possess higher bargaining power. Suppliers of refrigerated trucks, temperature control systems, and other specialized equipment may have significant bargaining power due to the specific nature of their products.

In terms of sourcing refrigerated transport services, buyers include food retailers, producers, and other businesses that need to transport perishable goods in cold conditions. These buyers usually outsource their transportation services to third-party logistics companies offering refrigerated transportation services. Buyers seek logistics companies offering services with accurate temperature control, offering services in every corner of the world, quicker and on-time delivery, packaging services, and transparency in the shipments. Buyers outsource these services to eliminate the burden of maintaining the fleet that adjusts temperature automatically with the changing climate conditions and associated workforce while adhering with transportation rules and regulations. Service providers, on the other hand, have a complete in-house fleet of trucks, drivers, warehouse workers, and other staff. Service providers provide complete services from loading goods into trucks to offloading them at the destination and transporting them at the required temperature.

