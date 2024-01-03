Cell Culture Industry: Regional Business Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Cell Culture Industry Data Book – Cell Culture, Cell Culture Media, 3D Cell Culture, Primary Cell Culture Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Cell Culture Industry is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s Cell Culture industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook report and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Cell Culture Media Market Insights

The global cell culture media market size was estimated at USD 3.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.13% from 2022 to 2030. Cell culture media is generally a gel or liquid including compounds required to regulate and support the growth of cells or microorganisms used in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Culture media is a critical ingredient in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, aiding the growth of cells, and is the fastest-growing segment within this market. This growth is mainly driven by growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, favorable governmental policies, and increasing investment in R&D.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has improved demand for well-established cell-based vaccine production technologies. Moreover, it has given rise to a few scientific innovations, particularly in the production and testing of vaccine technology. For instance, Vero cell line originated from the African green monkey kidney and has been extensively used for viral vaccine manufacturing. It has also been used for the development of various SARS-CoV variants. ProVeroTM1 Serum-free Medium manufactured by Lonza Bioscience is a protein-free medium, of non-animal origin designed to support the growth of Vero cells and MDCK.

Furthermore, cell culture-produced AAV vectors have also gained thrust as one of the most effective protein and gene delivery tools in vaccine manufacturing as well as gene therapy. Key market players are expanding their production capabilities. In 2021, Sartorius increased its production in all regions due to elevated demand in its core business and to additional customer needs related to COVID-19 therapeutics and COVID-19 vaccines. The biosimilars market is on the cusp of momentous growth. This growth is due to several mAb biosimilars that are anticipated to be launched in a few years as patents on significant drugs, such as trastuzumab (Herceptin from Roche), infliximab (Remicade from J&J), and Adalimumab (Humira from Abbott) are going to expire.

Primary Cell Culture Market Insights

The global primary cell culture market size was valued at USD 3.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.66% from 2022 to 2030. The primary factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, infections, autoimmune diseases, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular diseases, and nephrological diseases. This surge in prevalence has subsequently led to increased research activities, fostering the widespread adoption of primary cell cultures.

The COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a positive catalyst for the growth of the market for primary cell culture. Cell culture methods are being increasingly used for understanding infections. Cell culture models for standardized and characterized epithelium are facilitating the understanding of the physical barrier destroyed by the COVID-19 virus. Such models can replicate the functions of the respiratory tract and aid in providing research breakthroughs for medical applications.

Furthermore, the growing need for primary cell culture is being driven by increasing research to find novel treatments. Cancer is becoming increasingly prevalent all across the world. According to WHO projections, the number of cancer deaths worldwide will continue to climb and will reach over 17 million by 2030. Moreover, as per American Cancer Society (ACS) Journals published in February 2021, worldwide there were around 19.3 million new cancer cases, and 10.0 million cancer-related deaths recorded in 2020. Hence, growth in cancer across the globe will lead to an increased demand for novel therapeutics which is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Cell Culture Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in the cell culture industry is high due to the presence of a large number of both well-established players and small- to mid-sized companies as well as CROs in the market space.

Key players operating in the Cell Culture Industry are:

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

