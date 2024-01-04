The Village at Sugar Land Continues to Further Commitment to Senior Living

Sugar Land, TX, 2024-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Village at Sugar Land, a faith-based senior living community, welcomes all new residents, furthering their mission to provide quality care and services to aging adults. The Village at Sugar Land plans to continue enhancing seniors’ well-being and quality of life through their dedication to integrity, excellence, and selfless service.

The Village offers independent and assisted living accommodations catering to seniors at various stages. With access to quality amenities, diverse lifestyle activities, and compassionate support services, residents are empowered to age in place comfortably.

The Village considers its residents an extension of the family. Experienced team members strive to serve client needs while providing person-centered care. As The Village expands its reach, it remains grounded by its devotion to integrity, drive for excellence, and selfless focus on enhancing every individual’s well-being.

About The Village at Sugar Land: The Village at Sugar Land, a family-owned business founded by a husband and wife team of registered nurses with over 30 years of senior healthcare experience, is dedicated to delivering compassionate, high-quality care. The committed staff, which includes registered and licensed nurses and physical therapists, undergoes specialized training in resident and dementia care. Their devotion is evident in their mission to enhance the quality of daily life for residents. The Village at Sugar Land team understands true care encompasses individual, social, physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. Their services and actions are centered around enriching each of these dimensions, making life more fulfilling and blessed every day.

