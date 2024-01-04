Living the Bearkat Life: Your Journey Begins at The Grove at Huntsville

Huntsville, Texas, 2024-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Grove at Huntsville proudly announces its position as the premier choice for SHSU student housing, offering an unmatched lifestyle just a stone’s throw from the Sam Houston State University campus. With its commitment to quality, convenience, and community, The Grove sets the stage for student success and unforgettable college experiences.

Nestled less than a mile from SHSU, The Grove’s spacious Huntsville apartments are more than a place to stay; they are a vibrant community equipped with resort-style amenities and the comforts of home. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a stunning pool, sports courts for basketball and volleyball, and a welcoming clubhouse that features a 24-hour gym and business center. This idyllic setting ensures students can balance academic pursuits with leisure and social activities, all within minutes of campus and Huntsville’s popular dining and retail spots.

The community features continue to impress outside the apartments with a resort-style pool, sports courts, fire pit, and grilling stations, and a 24-hour fitness center complete with a yoga studio. The community clubhouse serves as a social and academic hub with a 24-hour business center, while the renovated hospitality area is perfect for community gatherings.

To learn more about The Grove at Huntsville, visit their website or call (936) 291-0324.

Company: The Grove at Huntsville

Address: 2101 Sycamore Avenue

City: Huntsville

State: Texas

Zip code: 77340

Telephone number: (936) 291-0324