Introducing Crownline’s Portable Air Conditioner PAC-152: Innovative Cooling Solutions for Any Space

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is a recognised electrical brand in the UAE, specialising in household and kitchen appliances, as well as cleaning solutions for offices and outdoor use. They offer an extensive range of products to meet the needs of customers on a daily basis.

Crownline, a pioneer in innovative home solutions, introduces the PAC-152 Portable Air Conditioner, a game-changing addition to its cooling product line. This portable unit, designed for versatility and convenience, is poised to redefine the cooling experience for individuals in every kind of situation.

Here are some cool features of the Portable Air Conditioner PAC-152:

Effective Cooling Performance: With a powerful 12,000 BTU cooling capacity, the PAC-152 is designed to quickly cool areas as large as 425 square feet, making it ideal for living rooms, studio apartments, and light commercial spaces.

Portability Redefining: The innovative design allows users to move the air conditioner to different rooms with ease, ensuring comfort wherever it is required. The simple-to-install window kit improves placement flexibility.

Energy-efficient and Cost-Effective: Crownline prioritises energy efficiency with an auto-cut function, allowing users to benefit from a cool environment while saving on energy bills.

User-Friendly Features: The PAC-152, which comes with a remote control and a 24-hour timer, provides a convenient and personalised cooling experience. The three fan speeds provide versatility, and the unit can also function as a fan when air conditioning is not required.

Commercial Quality Components: This portable air conditioner is built with commercial-quality components, ensuring durability and high performance, making it a dependable choice for everyday use.

Environmental Considerations: The PAC-152 employs environmentally friendly R410A refrigerant and is classified as Climate Class T3, demonstrating Crownline’s commitment to sustainability.

Crownline’s PAC-152 Portable Air Conditioner combines innovation, power, and convenience to provide users with a superior cooling solution tailored to any space. Crownline will help you stay cool and comfortable this summer. Order yours now. Anyone interested in wholesale prices can reach them at info@crownline.ae.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae