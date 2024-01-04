8Thirty Electric of Atlanta, GA Announces EV Rescue Membership to open in Georgia.

Atlanta, GA, 2024-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Today, 8Thirty Electric, Inc. of Johns Creek in North Atlanta, unveils the EV Rescue Membership to open in Georgia. , 8Thirty Electric is expanding their business model to accommodate the infrastructure of the EV market.

“As EV cars and trucks hit the market, the infrastructure is not as vast as possible, so

people run of their charge 2-3 miles from the closest charging station, and we want to help them

get to where they are going,” said John Wannamaker, President at 8Thirty Electric of Atlanta,

GA .

DC Fast Charging is now Mobile.

8Thirty Electric has a self-manufactured proprietary DC fast-charger that they use in their

fleet. They begin the full Georgia coverage of membership on February 1st, 2024, but anyone

who signs up before that date (as in in now) will get 18-months over membership coverage at

which time 8Thirty Electric leadership believes they will cover Georgia, Florida, South Carolina,

North Carolina, and Alabama in addition to their electrical residential and commercial projects

workload.

Founded in 2021, 8Thirty Electric of Atlanta, GA is the regional leader in EV

installations. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to stay within

the electrical trade stratosphere.

For more information, press only:

Brittney Wannamaker

678-208-3575 x. 0

brittw@8thirtyelectric.com

For more information on Membership to open in Georgia. :

www.8thirtyelectric.com or www.8thirtyelectric.com/evrescue