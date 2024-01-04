8Thirty Electric of Atlanta, GA Announces EV Rescue Membership to open in Georgia.

Never be stranded again, with running out of your EV charge.

Posted on 2024-01-04 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Atlanta, GA, 2024-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Today, 8Thirty Electric, Inc. of Johns Creek in North Atlanta, unveils the EV Rescue Membership to open in Georgia. , 8Thirty Electric is expanding their business model to accommodate the infrastructure of the EV market.

“As EV cars and trucks hit the market, the infrastructure is not as vast as possible, so
people run of their charge 2-3 miles from the closest charging station, and we want to help them
get to where they are going,” said John Wannamaker, President at 8Thirty Electric of Atlanta,
GA .

DC Fast Charging is now Mobile.
8Thirty Electric has a self-manufactured proprietary DC fast-charger that they use in their
fleet. They begin the full Georgia coverage of membership on February 1st, 2024, but anyone
who signs up before that date (as in in now) will get 18-months over membership coverage at
which time 8Thirty Electric leadership believes they will cover Georgia, Florida, South Carolina,
North Carolina, and Alabama in addition to their electrical residential and commercial projects
workload.
2
Founded in 2021, 8Thirty Electric of Atlanta, GA is the regional leader in EV
installations. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to stay within
the electrical trade stratosphere.

###

8Thirty Electric of Atlanta, GA and Membership to open in Georgia. are either registered
trademarks or trademarks of 8Thirty Electric of Atlanta, GA in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their
respective owners.

For more information, press only:
Brittney Wannamaker
678-208-3575 x. 0
brittw@8thirtyelectric.com

For more information on Membership to open in Georgia. :
www.8thirtyelectric.com or www.8thirtyelectric.com/evrescue

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution