Food Packaging Industry: The Future-Proofing Strategies

Global food packaging industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

The economic value generated by the food packaging industry was estimated at approximately USD 346.5 billion in 2021. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing of food packaging products, distribution & supply, and application of the product in the end-use industry.

Fresh Food Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global fresh food packaging market size is expected to reach USD 181.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2030. Fresh produce sales increased by USD 4.5 billion in the U.S. between January and August 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. According to a survey conducted in July 2020, a majority of contemporary consumers preferred the purchase of fresh food and are willing to pay a premium price for the same. Increasing demand for organic fresh food products like fruits, vegetables, and dairy from diet and health-conscious consumers is expected to have an appositive impact on the demand for the fresh food packaging market in coming years.

Furthermore, ever-increasing food service operators and retail chains in North American and European economies are projected to switch from plastic packaging to a sustainable solution to attract an environment-conscious consumer base in the region. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for eco-friendly fresh food packaging.

Flexible Food Packaging Market Analysis And Forecast

Flexible food packaging combines the benefits of paper, aluminium foil, and plastic without impacting the barrier protection properties, printability, ease of use, and durability of packaging products. This packaging also keeps the freshness of packaged products intact. Some examples of flexible food packaging products are chip bags, protein bar wrappers, juice pouches, and granola pouches.

Brands operating in the food & beverages industry try to use flexible packaging materials in the form of unbreakable, lightweight, and portable pouches for packaging food products instead of glass and plastic packaging products as they are easy to handle. Flexible packaging products have lower costs than rigid packaging products and are eco-friendly resulting in their low carbon footprint.

Ongoing technological advancements in flexible packaging in the form of improving moisture and freshness retention properties are expected to fuel the demand for flexible packaging products across the world in the coming years. For instance, Fresh-Lock technology offers reclosable flexible packaging solutions with improved durability and slow oxidation when used with appropriate refrigeration and freezing conditions.

Food Container Market Growth & Trends

The global food container market size is anticipated to reach USD 147.5 billion in 2021, registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is primarily driven by the enormous increase in global food output. The demand for convenient packaging that is easy to store, and carry, and enables immediate consumption of food is likely to rise. Thus, it is critical for food container manufacturers to stay up to the changing consumer tastes.

The rise in the number of employed women, the proportion of households consuming packaged goods, and a significant rise in double-income households are boosting the worldwide industry for food containers’ future growth. The population growth in metropolitan areas and the growing number of single-person households are expected to drive the demand for food containers.

Micro Perforated Food Packaging Market Worth $1.96 Billion By 2025

The global micro-perforated food packaging market size is projected to reach USD 1.96 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Micro-perforated food packaging is a type of perforated packaging that contains micro holes, which enable gas permeation in order to maintain the rate of respiration of food products. Micro-perforation involves the puncturing of packaging films with holes ranging from a diameter of 30 mm to 200 mm. This packaging offers various advantages including extended shelf life and moisture retention of the food products.

We have segmented the global micro-perforated food packaging market based on three parameters, namely material, application, and region. In terms of material, micro-perforated food packaging market has been segmented into polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. Others include Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH). These materials are used in various types of plastic packaging such as wraps, bags, pouches, and sleeves.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Food Packaging Industry are –

• Berry Global Inc.

• Amcor Plc

• DS Smith