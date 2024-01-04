Innovative Solutions: Filtration Membrane Market Trends 2023-2030

Filtration Membrane Industry | Forecast 2030

Filtration Membrane Industry Data Book – Spiral Membranes, Pleated Membranes and Hollow Fiber Membranes Market

The economic value generated by the filtration membrane industry was estimated at approximately USD 20.84 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing of filtration membranes distribution & supply, and application of filtration membranes.

Rising awareness about the importance of clean water, coupled with environmental restrictions on untreated wastewater discharge, is expected to fuel the demand for filtration membrane globally. Moreover, the growing use of filtration membranes in the pharmaceutical, medical, and food and beverage processing industries for efficient separation is further expected to fuel market growth.

Access the Global Filtration Membrane Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies.

Spiral Membranes Market Insights

The global spiral membranes market size was valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027. Rising product demand across various end-use industries including food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment, industrial processing, and others is likely to augment the market growth. Rapid urbanization across the globe has led to the development of slums where there is a lack or absence of basic water and sanitation services. However, the local governments and international institutions, such as the World Bank and the United Nations, are making considerable investments to improve the access to basic sanitation and water, which will support market growth.

The market in the U.S. is expected to exhibit high growth due to growing product demand from end-use industries and environmental regulations laid down by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Moreover, economic revival and government initiatives to promote environmental protection are expected to drive the market in the U.S.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Filtration Membrane Industry Data Book – Spiral Membranes, Pleated Membranes and Hollow Fiber Membranes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Pleated Membranes Market Insights

Pleated membranes are considered the most effective filtration membrane for use in a wide range of applications, including vaccine purification, the production of drinking water, and the sterilization of natural gas to remove unwanted particles from the solution. These membranes are durable and can withstand harsh conditions, including high-temperature fluctuations, which reduces the requirement for maintenance and replacements. These factors are expected to increase the demand for pleated membranes in the coming years.

China and the U.S. have dominated the pleated membrane market and accounted for a combined revenue share of more than 34% in 2022. Factors such as high industrial growth, infrastructure investments, and environmental regulations, growing spending on research and development (R&D) to enhance the performance and application of pleated membranes are considered the major growth drivers in these countries.

Hollow Fiber Membranes Market Insights

The market for hollow fiber membrane was valued at USD 876.1 million in 2022, and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to its various characteristics, such as its high durability, high surface area, filtration rate, and higher sterilization, which ensures high purity levels and makes it the most common choice for pharmaceutical and medical applications.

China dominated the hollow fiber membranes market with a revenue share of 19.1% in 2022, followed by the U.S., India, and Japan. The growth can be attributed to the rising need for water treatment due to growing water scarcity as a result of growing population and industrialization. Hollow fiber membranes are an effective choice for water treatment and desalination, which makes them a critical solution for water filtration applications.

Go through the table of content of Filtration Membrane Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Table of Contents – Sectoral Outlook Report

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. GVR’s Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industry Snapshot

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Industry Trend Analysis

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Framework

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5.4. Market Challenges

3.6. PESTEL Analysis

3.7. Industry Analysis – Porter’s

3.8. Market Disruption Analysis

Company Profiles

Synder Filtration, Inc.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH (BMT)

ALFA LAVAL

DuPont

Pall Corporation

3M

Donaldson Company, Inc.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

SPXFLOW

Kovalus Separation Solutions

MMS Membrane Systems

MANN+HUMMEL

Arvind KaiGo

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter