Copper Beech Greenville – Elevating ECU Student Living

Greenville, North Carolina, 2024-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Copper Beech Greenville proudly announces its commitment to providing top-quality housing for East Carolina University students. Just minutes from the ECU campus, Copper Beech offers an unparalleled living experience for those seeking spacious apartments or townhomes complemented by a luxurious, lifestyle-centric community.

Residents enjoy a broad selection of large 2 and 3-story townhomes and apartments with 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom floorplans. Each unit boasts single bedrooms with private bathrooms, is fully furnished, and includes balconies or patios, in-unit laundry, along with all-inclusive electricity, water, and high-speed internet. Additionally, the convenience of front-door trash pickup is available for a nominal fee.

Copper Beech Greenville is a community designed around the holistic student lifestyle, including a resort-style pool with a tanning deck, fire pit, and grilling stations that await for relaxation and social gatherings. Basketball and sand volleyball courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a clubhouse with a gaming lounge provide a diverse array of recreational activities. The pet-friendly community also includes a dog park, reflecting Copper Beech’s commitment to accommodating all members of our resident’s families.

For more information about the ESU student living apartments, visit Copper Beech Greenville’s website or call (252) 645-3072.

About Copper Beech Greenville: Copper Beech Greenville is a premier student housing community serving East Carolina University students. Located conveniently close to the ECU campus, it offers an extraordinary living experience that far surpasses the standard for student living. With a focus on spacious living, comprehensive amenities, and a community-centric lifestyle, Copper Beech Greenville is not just a place to stay; it’s a place to live and thrive during the university years.

Company: Copper Beech Greenville

Address: 2001 Copper Beech Way

City: Greenville

State: North Carolina

Zip code: 27858

Telephone number: (252) 645-3072