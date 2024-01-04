Positive Displacement Pump Industry Top Players Analysis: Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group and Blackmer

Positive Displacement Pumps Industry Data Book – Rotary Pumps and Reciprocating Pumps Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s positive displacement pump sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Positive Displacement Pumps Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Rotary Pump Market Report Highlights

The global Rotary Pump Market size was valued at USD 10.42 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2023-2030.

The gear pump segment accounted for the largest share of 34.3% in 2023 owing to the characteristics of the pump that involve meshing of gears to generate pressure difference so that transfer of fluids can be done from one point to another

The oil & gas segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 27.3% in 2023 as rotary pumps are effectively used in the oil & gas industry for tasks, such as moving crude oil from wellheads to storage tanks, facilitating transfers between storage tanks, and handling the loading & unloading processes involving tankers and pipelines

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 40.4% in 2023 due to growth in the agriculture and chemical & food processing industries. Furthermore, increased government expenditure in the water treatment and construction sector is expected to drive market growth

Middle East & Africa accounted for the second-largest CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030 owing to the rising oil production in the well-developed oil & gas industry

Atlas Copco AB expanded its product mix for rotary pumps by introducing new dry rotary vane vacuum pumps under its DVS Series in May 2023. This new product has product attributes, such as oil-free, low noise creation, and non-contamination of process, and is likely to reinforce the company’s position in the rotary vane pump segment

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Positive Displacement Pumps Industry Data Book – Rotary Pumps and Reciprocating Pumps Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Reciprocating Pump Market Report Highlights

The global Reciprocating Pump Market size was valued at USD 7.93 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Based on type, the diaphragm pump segment held the largest revenue share of 57.6% in 2023. A diaphragm pump employs a diaphragm composed of flexible materials such as rubber or plastics to convey fluids instead of rod & piston assembly

In terms of end-use, the oil & gas segment held the largest revenue share of 24.2% in 2023. Reciprocating pumps are effectively employed in the oil and gas industry for tasks such as upstream exploration and production (ExoPE) of hydrocarbons

The Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share of 40.1% in 2023 due to growth in agriculture, chemical & food processing industries. Furthermore, increased government expenditure in water treatment and construction sector is expected to drive the market growth

The Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to grow at the second fastest CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, owing to the rising oil production in the well-developed oil & gas industry

In August 2023, LEWA GmbH launched new pump sizes for diaphragm metering pumps, which are designed to cater to the needs of the chemical industry, food industry, and oil & gas industry. These new pump sizes can handle flow rates up to 1000 l/h

Go through the table of content of Positive Displacement Pumps Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage and Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Positive displacement pump manufacturers adopt strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & joint ventures, new product developments, distributor agreements, new online channels, and geographical expansions, to gain greater market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements.

Key players operating in the Positive Displacement Pumps Industry are:

Ingersoll Rand

SPX Flow

Alfa Laval

Viking Pump, Inc.

Grundfos

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter