Lark Austin Unveils New Student Housing in the Heart of West Campus

Austin, Texas, 2024-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Austin proudly announces the opening of its premier student housing community, designed exclusively for University of Texas students seeking a lifestyle that meets their academic and social needs. Located just two blocks from campus in the vibrant West Campus area, Lark Austin offers an unparalleled living experience with a range of high-end amenities tailored to modern student life.

Residents of Lark Austin can indulge in luxury living with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breathtaking views of Austin. Each apartment boasts high-end finishes, ranging from studio to 4-bedroom options. All units are fully furnished, featuring hardwood-style floors, designer kitchens and bathrooms, and in-unit laundry, ensuring a comfortable and stylish living environment.

The community doesn’t just offer luxury living spaces; it’s equipped with a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center overlooking downtown, a business center for late-night study sessions, and on-site yoga and meditation classes for a balanced lifestyle. The sky lounge, complete with a rooftop theater and pool, offers a unique space to relax and socialize with friends.

To learn more about student housing in Austin, visit Lark Austin’s website or call the leasing office at (512) 366-5664.

About Lark Austin: Lark Austin is a premier student housing community located on West Campus, just two blocks from the University of Texas. Designed with the modern student in mind, Lark Austin offers a range of luxurious amenities, including fully furnished apartments, a 24-hour fitness center, a sky lounge with rooftop theater and pool, and much more. Tailored for those who want the most out of their college experience, Lark Austin provides a perfect balance of study, leisure, and community.

Company: Lark Austin

Address: 2100 Nueces Street

City: Austin

State: Texas

Zip code: 78705

Telephone number: (512) 366-5664