Experience the Musical Marvel: Annie Z to Perform Live at Canterbury’s Atrium Bar on January 6th, 8 PM

Canterbury, Australia, 2024-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Canterbury’s music enthusiasts are in for a treat as the highly acclaimed and multi-Mo Award nominee, Annie Z, is set to grace the stage at the Atrium Bar on Saturday, January 6th, at 8 PM.

Annie Z, known for her extraordinary precision in piano and powerhouse vocals, is all set to enchant the audience with a mesmerizing performance that transcends genres. Her ability to infuse soul, funk, jazz, R&B, pop, and dance into beloved hits has garnered her accolades and a dedicated fan following.

The Atrium Bar, nestled in Canterbury, is the perfect setting to experience Annie Z’s musical prowess. Her captivating stage presence and exceptional talents promise an evening of pure entertainment and musical delight.

“We’re thrilled to host Annie Z at the Atrium Bar. Her ability to add spice and intrigue to a diverse range of musical genres is truly remarkable. This promises to be a night to remember,”

This event is anticipated to draw music aficionados and those seeking an unforgettable Saturday evening filled with soulful tunes and infectious rhythms. Attendees can expect an immersive musical journey that showcases Annie Z’s dedication to delivering an unparalleled live performance.

Tickets for Annie Z’s live performance at the Atrium Bar on January 6th at 8 PM are available for purchase on Website. Secure your spot early for an evening that promises to be a celebration of music in its finest form.

For media inquiries, interviews, or press passes, please contact:

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness Annie Z’s sensational live performance at Canterbury’s Atrium Bar. Join us for an evening that celebrates the essence of music and promises to leave a lasting impact on all attendees.

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.