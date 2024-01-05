Alight State College Announces Luxurious PSU Student Apartments

State College, Pennsylvania, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Alight State College is thrilled to introduce an unparalleled student living experience with the launch of its PSU Student Apartments. Ideally located in the bustling student community, these apartments are designed to cater to every need of the Penn State University students, offering both luxury and convenience at an affordable price.

Residents can enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, a bustling clubhouse, and a serene pool area for relaxation and socialization. With a choice of two or four-bedroom configurations, every unit comes fully furnished with modern amenities, including in-unit laundry, high-speed Wi-Fi, and more.

The community is vibrant and full of life, offering a swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a weight-training center, and courts for basketball, sand volleyball, and tennis. A business center with printing, free parking, and an inclusive CATA bus pass for all residents make living at Alight convenient and enjoyable.

Understanding the stresses of school, Alight simplifies the housing decision. All apartments are fully furnished, with single bedrooms, hardwood-style flooring, private patios or balconies, and inclusive of high-speed internet and other utilities. With per-person contracts and roommate matching services, Alight is committed to making student living easy and enjoyable.

For more information, visit their website or call (814) 237-1600.

About Alight State College: Alight State College is a premier student living community offering luxurious and affordable housing near Penn State University. Designed for the students, Alight offers a perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience, providing an all-encompassing living experience. With a focus on community and quality, Alight State College sets a new standard for student apartments with its extensive amenities and commitment to resident satisfaction.

Company: Alight State College

Address: 348 Blue Course Drive

City: State College

State: Pennsylvania

Zip code: 16803

Telephone number: (814) 237-1600