Alight Stillwater Unveils Premier Student Living Experience in Stillwater, OK

Posted on 2024-01-05 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Stillwater, Oklahoma, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Stillwater announces its latest offering for students seeking top-tier living accommodations near campus. With a promise of comfort, community, and convenience, Alight Stillwater redefines Stillwater, OK, student housing with its luxurious amenities and flexible living options tailored to modern student life.

At Alight Stillwater, residents enjoy a variety of living spaces, including 1 to 4-bedroom apartments and expansive 3-story townhomes. Each option comes fully furnished with hardwood-style floors, in-unit laundry, and high-speed Internet. The hassle of finding the right place is gone—students can simply move in and start living.

The community doesn’t skimp on amenities either. A 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, basketball and sand volleyball courts, alongside a luxurious clubhouse with a game room and coffee bar, provide ample opportunities for relaxation and socializing. There are numerous meeting and study spaces for those seeking a quiet place to study.

Alight Stillwater understands the student budget. It offers high-quality living without the hefty price tag. Residents enjoy premium furnishings and essential services like electronic locks, monitored fire alarms, and sprinklers for safety, all included without breaking the bank.

To learn more, please visit their website or call (405) 338-7600.

About Alight Stillwater: Alight Stillwater is at the forefront of students living in Stillwater, OK. Offering a range of luxury apartments and townhomes, it’s more than just housing—it’s a lifestyle. With an emphasis on community and convenience, Alight provides a living experience that caters to the needs and aspirations of students, encouraging them to live, learn, and thrive. With top-notch amenities and a focus on safety and comfort, Alight Stillwater is where every student’s journey shines brighter.

Company: Alight Stillwater
Address: 800 E Hall of Fame Avenue
City: Stillwater
State: Oklahoma
Zip code: 74075
Telephone number: (405) 338-7600

