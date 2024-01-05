DaaS Pro Technologies and Sarva Labs Inc join forces to craft innovative solutions for professionals

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — As we embrace the opportunities of a new year, DaaS Pro Technologies and Sarva Labs proudly announce a strategic collaboration, marking the dawn of a transformative era to redefine tech solutions for Professionals.

Highlights of the partnership:

Shared Commitment to Innovation: The collaboration is propelled by a joint commitment to innovation, leveraging the revolutionary MOI Blockchain to address evolving needs in the professional landscape.

Empowering Professionals: With a specific focus on Chartered Accountancy, the partnership aims to empower professionals by providing state-of-the-art, secure, and context-aware blockchain solutions.

Tech-Forward Vision: Reflecting a shared vision for a tech-forward future, the collaboration sets new standards and explores possibilities in the dynamic digital landscape.

In a revolutionary move to address the day-to-day challenges faced by Chartered Accountants (CAs), DaaS Pro Technologies and Sarva Labs proudly announce a collaborative effort to introduce a cutting-edge blockchain platform. This strategic partnership is set to redefine the landscape of professional services by leveraging technology to overcome the most critical aspects of regulatory compliance, data security, technology adoption, and skilled resources.

"This strategic alliance with MOI protocol marks a transformative step for DaaS Pro," stated by EV, CEO at DaaS Pro. Their top-notch blockchain protocol and web3-as-a-service stack enable us to craft cutting-edge tools that redefine secure and collaborative experiences within the web3 landscape. We are poised to unveil our first product in Q1 2024, ushering in a new era of productivity and data privacy for professionals across the globe. This partnership marks the start of an exciting chapter for DaaS Pro and the future of the digital workday." – Venkatesan Ellappan, CEO, DaaS Pro Technologies Pvt Ltd

"Imagine global collaboration without borders, secure and auditable every step of the way. The potential for innovation within the accounting realm is boundless. DaaS Pro becomes a beacon of trust, their platform a haven for secure, tamper-proof data, powered by the cutting edge of blockchain technology." "This partnership isn't just about the present; it's about building a future where we're forging a community of innovation, where trust is a powerful tool for success. Together, DaaS Pro and Sarva Labs are rewriting the rules of the Chartered Accountancy game – one secure transaction at a time." – Anantha R Krishnan, CEO, Sarva Labs Inc

About DaaS Pro Technologies:

DaaS Pro Technologies brings together visionary Blockchain Experts, distinguished Chartered Accountants, and seasoned Business Executives to pioneer decentralization as a service, exclusively tailored for Chartered Accountants. The crystal-clear mission is to empower professionals with a secure, tamper-proof environment for collaborative work, aligning seamlessly with industry standards and Government Compliance. The global vision aims to empower professionals worldwide with a safe, secure, and tamper-proof environment, transforming their approach to work. This transformative journey fosters a Global Community of Trust and Innovation, ensuring success within a collaborative and secure landscape.

About Sarva Labs Inc:

“Empowering Individuals Through Context-Aware Blockchain Innovation”: Creators of MOI, the world’s first context aware, participant centric indigenously built blockchain stack. MOI is not merely a technological marvel; it serves as a manifesto for human empowerment. Your data, identity, and narrative – the control lies in your hands, determining how they are utilized, accessed, and shared. Envision a network that understands your needs, anticipates your preferences, and safeguards your privacy with unwavering commitment. With MOI, this is not just a possibility – it’s the new reality!

As we embark on this collaborative journey, DaaS Pro Technologies and Sarva Labs Inc stand united in their commitment to shaping the future of professional services. This strategic partnership is not just about overcoming challenges but setting new benchmarks for innovation and excellence on a global scale in the professional landscape. Together, we look forward to a year of transformative solutions, empowerment, and pioneering advancements.