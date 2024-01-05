World Lifestyle Awards 2024 Nominations Are Now Open

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — The World Lifestyle Awards is pleased to announce the opening of nominations for the 2024 awards. These prestigious accolades aim to recognize and celebrate outstanding individuals and businesses that exemplify excellence in various aspects of life.

The World Lifestyle Awards honor those who have made a significant impact in areas such as fashion, wellness, travel, and more. These awards acknowledge those who have successfully embodied a desirable and aspirational way of living, inspiring and motivating others to strive for greatness.

Nominations for the 2024 World Lifestyle Awards are now open, providing an opportunity for individuals and businesses to be recognized for their exceptional contributions to the world of lifestyle. Nominations can be submitted through the official World Lifestyle Awards website.

The World Lifestyle Awards 2024 is pleased to announce the opening of nominations for outstanding performers in various industries. These awards aim to recognize and reward excellence in Automobile, Real Estate/Construction, Hotels & Resorts, Spa & Wellness, Cosmetics & Beauty, Fashion and Style, Fragrance and Aroma, Sports Club and Fitness Health, Food & Beverages, and Interior Decor around the world.

Media Contact:

Company Name : Golden Tree Awards

Address : Al Arabia 4U Business centre, Dubai – UAE.

Phone number : +971 52 276 6591

Email id : support@goldentreeevents.org

Website : http://worldlifestyleawards.com